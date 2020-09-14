Qualtrics Announces Partnership with Safe & Reliable Healthcare to Accelerate Healthcare Experience Transformation

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE and EVERGREEN, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a partnership with Safe & Reliable Healthcare (S&R), a leading provider of patient safety and high reliability technologies and services to more than 700 healthcare organizations. Leveraging the Qualtrics XM Platform™, S&R will provide healthcare systems with a holistic view of the impact that their culture and experience has on patient safety and other operational outcomes. Together, S&R and Qualtrics will provide actionable strategies for health systems to improve overall employee and provider engagement and ultimately, patient care.

S&R is a recognized pioneer in the field of healthcare improvement, having assessed culture and burnout across the largest health systems and led transformation efforts for systems such as Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente, and AdventHealth. With more than 150 years of collective experience in designing, leading, and supporting related improvement efforts, S&R has demonstrated an inextricable link between patient safety and experience with organizational culture.

"Qualtrics' leadership in experience management brings a best-in-class technology platform that can manage multiple complex hierarchies and capture both employee and patient experience, as well as operational data, all in one place," said Allan Frankel, MD, CEO of Safe & Reliable Healthcare. "This will allow us to more seamlessly deliver integrated action plans to our healthcare clients so they can truly drive lasting transformation."

The Safe & Reliable and Qualtrics partnership will benefit healthcare systems by:

Delivering improved outcomes that affect ratings, reimbursements, and patient satisfaction

Proactively predicting areas of risk across various aspects of patient care, highlighting where leaders must act to support the care team and their patients

Engaging and retaining employees and providers by capturing culture and experience data across the entire provider and employee lifecycle

Improving brand perceptions among providers, employees, and patients

Meeting the highest standards of Magnet and Leapfrog as tangible outcomes of transforming culture and improving safety with a single integrated study that covers culture, engagement, and nursing satisfaction to reduce respondent fatigue

Predicting CMS Star Ratings, enabling course corrections in key areas of care, culture and experience

Applying cultural expertise and technology to achieve >70% response rates, streamline survey mapping efforts and access evidence-based strategies to drive improvement

Offering searchable and scientifically validated benchmarks to compare against peers to enable learning and informed goal setting

"Safe & Reliable has been instrumental in improving the patient experience and safety for some of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S.," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare at Qualtrics. "By combining our technology and S&R's expertise in patient safety, we have the unique ability to help healthcare systems increase accountability, build a culture of trust, and create mechanisms for discovering and taking action on root causes within the patient experience. We will partner closely with S&R to continue transforming experiences in healthcare at scale."

Qualtrics was recently named a leader in Forrester's report - The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises, Q1 2020 . Qualtrics is the only Leader who received a Differentiated rating in seven of ten criteria.

For more information about Safe & Reliable Healthcare, visit safeandreliablecare.com . For more information about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare .

About Safe & Reliable Healthcare

Safe & Reliable is a healthcare improvement company that provides leading culture, engagement, high reliability solutions and technology and consulting to more than 700 hospitals and healthcare systems around the world to improve culture and reduce burnout. Over the last two decades, the Safe and Reliable team have pioneered and published strategies and tools to advance communication, coordination, and collaboration for leading organizations including the Mayo Clinic, AdventHealth, Alberta Health, the Military Health System and national health systems including the NHS in the UK and Scotland. These efforts have measurably improved outcomes and experience for patients as well as providers and employees.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer and employee experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

