Qualtrics announces Rachita Sundar as new Chief Financial Officer

Sundar joins with two decades of proven finance leadership at high-growth companies to support Qualtrics' continued success

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the appointment of Rachita Sundar as the company's new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Sundar brings more than two decades of experience at high-growth and industry leading companies to Qualtrics, where she will lead the global finance organization and provide strategic advice and support to help accelerate the company's next phase of growth. She joins from HubSpot, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), and prior to this spent more than a decade in finance leadership roles at Microsoft.

"Rachita is a proven world-class finance leader and operator, and her track record of delivering big strategic impact and growth will be pivotal as organizations around the world invest deeply in improving their customer and employee experiences with Qualtrics," said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. "We're thrilled to have Rachita help set the course for the exciting future we're continuing to build for Qualtrics and the XM category."

"Throughout my career I've sought to join organizations driving significant technological shifts, and I strongly believe experience management and Qualtrics are at the next frontier of this," Sundar said. "It's a key reason why I chose to join the company, along with the deep, united commitment everyone I met with demonstrated for our customers, employees, and continued success. The opportunities ahead are limitless."

Sundar's appointment is effective immediately, based in Seattle.

