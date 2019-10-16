Qualtrics Announces Significant Expansion of the Qualtrics Developer Platform, Extending Its Reach Into 10 Additional Categories

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the Qualtrics Developer Platform (QDP), leveraging the expertise of the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN), has extended its reach into 10 additional categories while adding multiple market-leading partners to its existing categories.

QPN provides organizations with access to best-in-class XM consulting, technology, and services. Within the QPN ecosystem, QDP partners provide organizations with capabilities to listen, understand, and take action on experience data at every meaningful touchpoint. With expanded reach into broad new categories of software, QDP is the innovation hub of the experience management industry.

"Since launching QDP just seven months ago, Qualtrics has significantly grown its developer platform and partner ecosystem to include the very best organizations across more than 20 categories. Through QDP partners, customers can seamlessly embed Qualtrics into their existing software ecosystems, automate key business processes, and bring experience data from other listening posts into Qualtrics," said John Torrey, Chief Ecosystem Officer, Qualtrics. "The growth of QDP clearly demonstrates the need for a powerful, open ecosystem in experience management. Qualtrics is uniquely positioned to fill these needs for our customers and partners by providing the industry's most flexible and robust developer tools."

New or expanded XM Extension categories within QDP include:

Online Reputation Management & Social

Online reputation management helps organizations listen and respond to their customers wherever they are by identifying signals from across the web. Through its ecosystem partners, QDP grants unparalleled ability and flexibility to listen to online reviews and mentions, identify trends and opportunities for innovation, and respond directly to customers. Reputation.com, BirdEye, and Sprinklr will join existing Qualtrics partners ReviewTrackers, Grade.us, and Brandwatch, giving customers access to critical listening posts across the web, all within the Qualtrics XM Platform™ and Qualtrics' iQ machine learning suite.

"We're delighted to be a part of the Qualtrics Developer Platform," said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. "Today, 70 percent of consumers use information from reviews and social media to make purchasing decisions. This unstructured data from customer-generated content is critical for understanding and improving customer experience. Our partnership with Qualtrics will enable organizations to analyze experience data collected on the Qualtrics XM Platform alongside data from reviews, social media, and other online sources, giving organizations unprecedented insights into how they can provide the best customer experience."

Customer Success

Customer success platforms help B2B businesses proactively monitor changes in customer health, actively engage at-risk customers, and connect disparate customer data to help organizations drive adoption, retention, and expansion. Qualtrics is launching this new category of QDP with Totango, a leader in the enterprise customer success space. With the joint Qualtrics + Totango solution, customers can bring together experience data (X-data™) and operational data (O-data™) to understand the customer journey, uncover churn risk and upsell opportunities, set up communication campaigns to improve CX, and utilize customer sentiment to make improvements to their engagement model.

"The world's leading customer-centric organizations today are using Totango to proactively drive product and service adoption, retention, and expansion," said Guy Nirpaz, CEO and founder, Totango. "With our participation in QDP, Totango and Qualtrics will become the defacto standard for fastest-growing enterprises to take action on customer intelligence and accelerate customer-centered growth."

User Research

User research platforms help organizations get essential qualitative feedback from respondents about their experience in-the-moment with their products and brand. Through these platforms, businesses can see, hear, and talk with people to gather audio, video, and text responses. Qualtrics is launching this new category of QDP with UserTesting, the leader in the user research space according to customer ratings on G2. With the Qualtrics + UserTesting partnership, customers can augment insights gathered in Qualtrics with qualitative data from UserTesting.

"Joint Qualtrics and UserTesting customers understand the value of combining best-in-class solutions to build great customer experiences," said Andy MacMillan, CEO, UserTesting. "Whether organizations use UserTesting to dive deep into feedback collected on the XM Platform, or they analyze UserTesting's recorded user responses in Qualtrics' analytics and dashboards, our partnership with Qualtrics expands our customers' ability to build deep empathy for their users through human insights."

Other QDP categories with new XM Extensions include:

Brand XM : Survata

: Survata Chat & Communication : Facebook Messenger, SAP Conversational AI, WhatsApp, & Zoom join existing partners Intercom & Slack

: Facebook Messenger, SAP Conversational AI, WhatsApp, & Zoom join existing partners Intercom & Slack Commerce: SAP Commerce Cloud

SAP Commerce Cloud Community : Fuel Cycle joins existing partner Krealinks

: Fuel Cycle joins existing partner Krealinks Customer Journey Mapping : CX Workout

: CX Workout Digital Experience : ContentSquare & FullStory join existing partners Adobe Analytics, Clicktale, Decibel Insight, & Quantum Metric

: ContentSquare & FullStory join existing partners Adobe Analytics, Clicktale, Decibel Insight, & Quantum Metric Human Experience Management : SAP SuccessFactors

: SAP SuccessFactors Incentive & Referral Management : Friendbuy & Rybbon join existing partner Tango Card

: Friendbuy & Rybbon join existing partner Tango Card Issue & Project Management : Atlassian & Mavenlink

: Atlassian & Mavenlink Learning Management : DRIEAM & Suitable.co

: DRIEAM & Suitable.co Video Analytics: Affectiva & iMotions join existing partners LivingLens & VoxPopMe

To usher in the next wave of innovative XM Applications, Qualtrics is also announcing a new software development kit (SDK). The SDK will give QDP partners the ability to further extend the capabilities of the XM Platform through application plugins, and will allow partners to more natively embed their solutions within Qualtrics. Qualtrics is now inviting additional partners to join an early adopter program for the new SDK.

To learn more about solutions on the Qualtrics Developer Platform, visit https://www.qualtrics.com/marketplace/integrations/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

