Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM

In keeping with IBM's strategy of focusing on its Watson Talent brand, IBM and Qualtrics are partnering to transition clients using IBM Kenexa Employee Voice, Survey Advantage, and Survey Enterprise solutions to the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform. The XM Platform™ transforms employees into ambassadors, customers into fanatics, brands into religions, and products into obsessions for more than 8,500 of the world's leading brands.

Through the partnership, IBM Kenexa World Norms benchmarks will be running on the Qualtrics XM Platform. The World Norms benchmarks are an industry standard knowledge data set that consolidates 900 survey projects with over 20 million respondents across 217 countries in more than 120 languages.

"The combination of IBM's talent management portfolio, data sets, and IBM Watson with Qualtrics' leading XM Platform will offer clients a winning combination unlike anything ever seen in the employee experience marketplace," said John Torrey, chief corporate development officer at Qualtrics. "This partnership will accelerate the innovation curve in employee experience as both organizations apply their technology and expertise to help tackle major issues of today's experience economy."

"We are excited to enter into a partnership with Qualtrics to continue to accelerate the pace of innovation for IBM Kenexa clients' talent management programs," said Bob Schultz, general manager of IBM Watson Talent and Collaboration Solutions. "With this new relationship, our customers will experience the Qualtrics XM Platform coupled with IBM Watson to help their teams improve the overarching employee experience at their companies."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/partnerships/ibm-kenexa/

