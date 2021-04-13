Qualtrics Announces XM/OS, the Operating System for Experience Management to Help Businesses Design and Improve Breakthrough Experiences in the New World of Work

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) Platform and creator of the XM category, today announced the new XM operating system, or XM/OS, the only operating system for experience management. XM/OS is a single, secure cloud-native platform that enables companies to bring together all of their experience data—what their customers and employees are telling them about their company and brand—analyze it, and easily take action. With XM/OS, companies can use data to design experiences that attract new customers and employees and continuously improve those experiences consistently to drive loyalty and retention.

"The new normal is already here and with the acceleration of digital, all it takes to change jobs or service providers is a few clicks," said Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services, Qualtrics. "Companies that want to emerge as leaders in the future need to capture and truly understand the feelings and emotions of their customers and employees, and then act on that data to design the experiences they want next and continuously improve them over time."

XM/OS helps companies design new ways of working by listening to their employees and acting on their feedback, so they can attract and retain the best talent, increase employee engagement, and improve productivity. It also helps them use customer feedback to design the products, services, and experiences that their customers want next, resulting in decreased customer churn, increased lifetime value, and reduced cost to serve.

At the core of XM/OS are three powerful interconnected services—XM Directory, iQ, and xFlow—which help companies create rich customer profiles, analyze feedback data to detect trends and gaps, and empower action throughout an organization, all on one unified cloud-native platform.

XM Directory - Listen to and remember customer needs

As businesses continue to adapt, it's critical that they have a pulse on the changing dynamics impacting their customers and employees. XM Directory centralizes all of a company's customer and employee feedback data and creates a unique profile that remembers each individual's needs and preferences. XM Directory enables companies to bring together this experience data with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, to get a complete view of every customer. With unique profiles for every person, companies can personalize their experience based on individual preferences and sentiment at every touchpoint. New features in the XM Directory include:

Experience Journeys visualize and monitor customer interactions across each stage along the customer journey connecting their online and in-person journeys, so the right teams can take action in the moments that matter to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

visualize and monitor customer interactions across each stage along the customer journey connecting their online and in-person journeys, so the right teams can take action in the moments that matter to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. Response and Transaction-based Segments will give companies the ability to create unique customer segments by layering demographic, experience, and transactional data in a single view. As a result, companies can drive personalized experiences to high-value customers.

will give companies the ability to create unique customer segments by layering demographic, experience, and transactional data in a single view. As a result, companies can drive personalized experiences to high-value customers. Certified Questions is a set of pre-built questions that helps companies easily understand the experience data collected across the whole organization so it can be compared across teams and benchmarked against industries. It also enables personalized experiences with intelligent customer dialogue to only collect the data that is needed.

iQ - Use AI to automatically understand what's happening and why it's happening

It's impossible to deliver meaningful experiences to customers and employees without understanding the sentiments, beliefs, and emotions that drive them. XM/OS delivers these intelligent insights through iQ, Qualtrics' AI-powered analytics suite that leverages machine learning, trained exclusively on the extensive experience data that lives within the Qualtrics platform. iQ automatically analyzes experience data within XM/OS and proactively surfaces opportunities for improvement, trends, or breakdowns in the customer or employee journey. New features in iQ include:

Qualtrics' new sentiment analysis algorithm for Text iQ is designed to be the most accurate and intuitive sentiment analysis solution in the industry with accuracy 15% above the best hyperscalar algorithms.

for Text iQ is designed to be the most accurate and intuitive sentiment analysis solution in the industry with accuracy 15% above the best hyperscalar algorithms. Topic Libraries offers customers 50 pre-configured iQ topic scenarios across 25 industries, enabling instant time to value.

offers customers 50 pre-configured iQ topic scenarios across 25 industries, enabling instant time to value. iQ Topics is a new feature that leverages machine learning and industry expertise to continually and automatically refine iQ topics, so companies can be confident they're collecting the right feedback.

xFlow - Build a culture of action around customer and employee feedback

In the new way of work, speed and agility can make or break a business. xFlow is a low code/no-code workflow engine that connects to the systems of record, such as HR and CRM systems, so anyone in a company can turn insights into action. With more than 130 out-of-the-box connections with companies like SAP and ServiceNow, communications tools like Teams and Slack, CRM like Salesforce, and a ticketing system like Zendesk —xFlow enables companies to collect experience data and quickly act on it in the systems they use every day.

Qualtrics has launched 24 new pre-built workflow templates for the most common customer or employee scenarios, such as, automatically creating a Zendesk ticket when a customer submits negative feedback or automatically search for specific words like "safety concerns" in employee feedback that notify an HR representative immediately if detected. These new workflow templates give anyone in an organization the ability to create a workflow without having to do any coding.

for the most common customer or employee scenarios, such as, automatically creating a Zendesk ticket when a customer submits negative feedback or automatically search for specific words like "safety concerns" in employee feedback that notify an HR representative immediately if detected. These new workflow templates give anyone in an organization the ability to create a workflow without having to do any coding. xFlow now triggers actions based on trending topics and sentiment in Text iQ, enabling organizations to react instantly to changing needs and wants. And soon, companies will be able to set segment-based actions in XM Directory to automatically notify the right teams when specific changes occur within segments. For example, if a negative response is received from a "high value" customer segment, it will trigger a notification to the customer support team.

XM/OS is trusted by over 13,500 companies and 80% of the Fortune 100 because of Qualtrics' enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance. Qualtrics maintains the highest security certification including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP, and is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

Additional Information:

For more details on XM/OS, read our blog or visit https://www.qualtrics.com/platform/ .

or visit . Learn more about how companies are using XM/OS to design and improve breakthrough experiences, register for Qualtrics' WorkDifferent virtual event on April 13 at www.workdifferent.com .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) platform and creator of the XM category is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

