Qualtrics Appoints Customer Experience Industry Veteran to Run its Market-Leading CustomerXM Business

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced the appointment of customer experience (CX) industry veteran Brian Stucki to lead the Qualtrics CustomerXM™ business. Stucki is responsible for leading the global strategy, growth, delivery, and operations of Qualtrics' customer experience offerings.

Qualtrics is the largest and fastest growing enterprise CX technology in the world as experience management is becoming critical to an organization's business. CustomerXM, built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, helps organizations move beyond data measurement by creating systems of action where companies can eliminate poor experiences with speed, efficiency, flexibility, and security. Brands such as Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, CenturyLink, Qantas Airways, Urban Outfitters, and Volkswagen Group Australia selected Qualtrics CustomerXM technology to help run their enterprise customer experience programs in 2019. Combined with Qualtrics' in-house CX experts, the XM Institute , and the industry's only experience management partner ecosystem , organizations can launch and manage world-class CX programs from start to finish.

"Every organization in the world is a customer experience organization whether they know it or not. It has never been more important to get the customer experience right," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics. "As Qualtrics moves into the next phase of our business, we could not be more excited to have Brian Stucki moving into this global leadership position. He brings to the role a unique combination of CX practitioner experience and product and service delivery expertise that will serve our customers very well. He has incredible experience working with some of the most sophisticated global enterprises and helping executives accelerate their experience management programs. Under his leadership, Qualtrics has achieved the highest satisfaction and retention rates of anyone in the CX industry."

A longtime CX industry expert, Stucki joined Qualtrics in 2015. Previously, as head of global customer success, Stucki led the company's recurring business across all product lines and partnered closely with Qualtrics' largest customers. Stucki also brings in-depth experience building and leading Qualtrics' technology delivery and services teams. Prior to Qualtrics, he was a management consultant at Bain & Company overseeing CX engagements for various global and Fortune 500 clients. Stucki holds an MBA from Duke University.

"CustomerXM is essential to every business, because it drives key outcomes across organizations," said Brian Stucki, Executive Vice President and General Manager of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "Customer expectations are changing faster than ever, and to be successful, organizations have to stay ahead of the experience curve. At Qualtrics, we are creating groundbreaking CX solutions and products to help leaders across organizations master the four core experiences of business and ultimately deliver on their brand promise."

Qualtrics CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond to customer needs in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. From digital experiences on mobile and web to brick-and-mortar locations to customer care transactions, Qualtrics helps brands drive immediate bottom-line results and create long-term strategic value for their business.

To learn more about CustomerXM, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

