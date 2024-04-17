Qualtrics Appoints Gurdeep Singh Pall as President, AI Strategy

Pall will architect and lead an exciting new era of AI-powered experience management, transforming the way companies create better experiences for customers and employees

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the appointment of Gurdeep Singh Pall as its first-ever President, AI Strategy. Pall will guide the company's AI initiatives as Qualtrics develops powerful, generative, causal and predictive AI innovations powered by the world's largest database of human sentiment. Qualtrics AI seamlessly integrates billions of data points across the customer and employee journey to drive action that personalizes experiences, at scale.

Companies have troves of experience data: chat logs, social media feeds, feedback surveys, call center recordings. But they often struggle to leverage this data to drive tangible business outcomes. AI is accelerating their ability to take action. Pall will work alongside the company's technology and product teams to drive a transformative vision and roadmap for Qualtrics' use of AI in experience management. He will be based in Seattle and be a member of the senior leadership team.

Pall brings more than 30 years of experience at Microsoft, where, as a technology leader and executive, he helped build and promote key products including Windows, Teams, Skype and Bing. Most recently, Pall was responsible for creating new products and solutions with emergent AI technologies. As part of the Technology and Research leadership team that spearheaded, among other things, Microsoft's OpenAI partnership, he had a ringside perspective into the pace of AI developments and AI's potential to change the way humans experience the world.

Pall was a technology leader at Microsoft through three transformative eras of technology – the personal computing and internet revolution, the advent of virtual communications platforms such as Microsoft Teams, and, most recently, new applications of emergent AI.

In today's landscape, every organization is looking to AI to help them analyze vast amounts of data and connect information in unprecedented ways. Qualtrics AI creates a competitive advantage for companies in every industry by connecting human experiences across organizations to drive actions that protect revenue, drive growth, and create scale. Qualtrics' fully-enabled AI platform allows companies to identify risk and resolve customer issues immediately and drives understanding of employee needs to keep them engaged and productive, preventing unwanted attrition. In 2023, Qualtrics announced a commitment to invest $500 million in AI innovation through 2027.

"AI is the most transformative technology that the world has ever seen, and we are betting big on it, as a company, by hiring Gurdeep to set and accelerate a visionary agenda to make business more human," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. "This exciting new addition to our leadership team sets us up to be out front, with our customers, leading into the new era of AI-powered experience management."

"Qualtrics occupies a very unique corner of the world as we shift from the age of software into the age of AI," Pall said. "Experience is one of the most important aspects of our world today, and my new role is an exciting opportunity to help Qualtrics bring AI to bear on every industry around the globe, to create enormous impact for customers, employees and organizations."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact

Emily Heffter

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC