Qualtrics Appoints Jason Maynard as Chief Executive Officer

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced the appointment of Jason Maynard as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Maynard will also join the Qualtrics Board of Directors.

A proven technology executive with 30 years of experience scaling world-class software businesses, Maynard will lead Qualtrics as its AI solutions give organizations a deeper understanding of the people they serve to build trust and deliver better experiences, which are driving millions in returns and significant time and cost savings. The appointment comes as Qualtrics scales its AI investments, led by the $6.75 billion pending acquisition of Press Ganey.

"Jason has scaled one of the most successful cloud businesses, built products customers depend on, and has a sharp perspective on where AI is taking our industry. That's a powerful combination that will take Qualtrics, our category, and the value we deliver to customers to the next level," said Jim Whitehurst, Executive Chairman of Qualtrics.

"Qualtrics invented Experience Management, and with AI at the core of modern business the ability to understand human experience and act on what matters in context is more important than ever," said Jason Maynard, Chief Executive Officer of Qualtrics. "This is a rare opportunity to lead the company that created its category and build on that foundation with innovation, execution, and a relentless focus on delivering real impact for our customers."

"I'm incredibly excited to support Jason as he leads Qualtrics in this next phase," said Ryan Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics. "Jason's background, market experience, and ability to lead out in new trends is critical for where the technology ecosystem and Qualtrics are going. He is the perfect person to lead through this next frontier of Experience Management with AI at the center of everything."

Maynard joins from Oracle, where he was Executive Vice President of Revenue Operations. He joined Oracle through its 2016 acquisition of NetSuite, where he helped scale revenue nearly fivefold and grow the customer base from 11,000 to over 43,000. Prior to this, Maynard spent 15 years as a top-ranked analyst at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and Wells Fargo.

Qualtrics is seeing significant momentum in AI adoption and innovation, with nearly half of customers having upgraded to these capabilities. The opportunity now is to scale adoption and enable more companies to drive customer loyalty, reduce churn, increase employee engagement, and deliver faster consumer, employee, and market insights.

Maynard assumes full leadership of the company effective immediately. Jim Whitehurst and Mark Gillett, who served as interim co-CEOs, return to their roles on the Qualtrics Board of Directors, with Whitehurst continuing as the Board's Executive Chairman.

