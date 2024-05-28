Qualtrics Appoints Lynn Girotto as Chief Marketing Officer

Girotto – who brings broad experience at fast-growing, world-class brands including Vimeo, Starbucks and Microsoft – will lead Qualtrics' global marketing organization during a rapid expansion of the company's AI-powered capabilities

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that marketing veteran Lynn Girotto has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Girotto will lead Qualtrics' global marketing organization, including brand, communications, demand generation, field marketing, product marketing, and pricing and packaging.

Girotto has more than 25 years of experience in senior marketing roles at leading technology and consumer brands where she has been deeply focused on driving higher brand awareness, consideration and loyalty through improved customer experience. She most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Vimeo, where she led a shift in the video platform's strategy toward enterprise customers and applications where she worked to differentiate Vimeo with superior customer experience. Previously, she served in senior marketing roles at Microsoft, Starbucks, Tableau and Getty Images.

At Qualtrics, Girotto will focus on building awareness among the world's leading brands for Qualtrics' advanced, AI-powered solutions and their ability to help organizations better understand and connect with their employees and customers and the business results that can drive.

"Lynn's strategic approach and background with some of the world's most incredible, fast-growing consumer and enterprise brands makes her the perfect addition to the Qualtrics leadership team as we embark on the next phase of our exciting journey," said Qualtrics President and COO Brian Stucki. "Her experience, focus and deep leadership experience will help Qualtrics to better serve our customers around the world."

"Qualtrics is at an incredible inflection point as a brand, as the advent of robust AI solutions makes it possible for companies to understand every employee, prospect and customer and deliver consistent, incredible experiences for them," Girotto said. "It's an exciting time to join Qualtrics and its world-class leadership team. As the role of the CMO continues to evolve and expand there couldn't be a better time to help marketing leaders in all industries to master the discipline of Experience Management."

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

