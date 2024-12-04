Qualtrics Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Qualtrics recognized as Healthcare Technology Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the company has been named the winner of the Healthcare Technology Partner of the Year award at the 2024 Geographic and Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Awards in recognition of the innovative wins being delivered for healthcare customers. The awards recognize leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

Qualtrics is trusted by healthcare and life sciences organizations across the globe to understand how customers feel across the entire care journey to deliver the experiences, support, and empower caregivers and the frontline with insights enabling them to deliver superior care and re-connect them to purpose - all while achieving system and regulatory requirements.

"Transformation in any business is a choice. In healthcare, it is especially clear that many of the historical norms are no longer acceptable to patients and employees alike. People are searching for more flexibility, ease, responsiveness, and meaning - to name a few," said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, Chief Medical Officer, Qualtrics. "And how consistently we deliver these concepts is ultimately about earning trust. This recognition from AWS demonstrates the critical role of experience management in healthcare and Qualtrics' unwavering commitment to our customers."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

For more information about the Qualtrics and AWS partnership, click here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

