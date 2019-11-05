Qualtrics BrandXM Unlocks New Capabilities to Transform How Companies Deliver on their Brand Promise

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced new capabilities to BrandXM™, the industry-leading solution that provides a single system of action to help organizations take control of how consumers experience their brand. New enhancements to BrandXM help companies securely share insights across their organization, integrate social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of online presence, and access complementary data sets to understand the impact of marketing investments.

Qualtrics BrandXM is one of the four pillars of experience management (XM), integrating with customer, employee, and product experiences to enable a comprehensive view of insights and actions that shape the core experiences of any organization. BrandXM transforms the way organizations understand how their brand is connecting with consumers, monitor real-time changes to the competitive landscape, create meaningful experiences that resonate with targeted audiences, and predict which investments will have the greatest impact on delivering their brand promise.

"New capabilities added to BrandXM give businesses a holistic view of how consumers are experiencing their brand. Companies can now monitor key touchpoints, connect instantly with target audiences via online panels, and securely share insights across their organization," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of BrandXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics BrandXM helps organizations identify brand experience gaps, prioritize which actions will help them connect with customers, and predict which investments will help them outpace competitors and drive business growth."

More than 150 brands across various industries around the world, including Bed Bath and Beyond, Belk, CenturyLink, Credit Karma, GoodRx, Uber, and Vineyard Vines, rely on Qualtrics to deliver on their brand promise. GoodRx, America's leading source of healthcare savings, leverages Qualtrics to identify brand awareness opportunities in real-time and take action to provide better experiences for consumers.

"Managing a fast-growing brand requires constant monitoring of our reputation and messaging," said Garrett Celestin, senior analyst of business intelligence, GoodRx. "Qualtrics BrandXM gives us confidence in the data that connects us with our audiences. Qualtrics helps us track our brand awareness and impact, so we help more Americans save money."

New features added to BrandXM include:

Integrated social media touchpoints for continuous monitoring of social media outlets, consumer reviews, online publications, and more

Integration with online panel providers and built-in data quality checks, providing faster and higher quality insights

Enterprise-grade governance features to securely share insights across an organization

Complementary datasets, such as marking spend, customer satisfaction, and sales data, integrate with experience data such as consumer sentiment, and brand metrics to enable deeper insights

Additionally, Qualtrics recently announced the addition of Hall & Partners, a leading brand consulting agency, to its Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN). QPN includes more than 120 member companies and over 300 certified consultants, combining the world's greatest experience thought leaders, system integrators, and cloud solutions with the world's leading XM Platform.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

