Qualtrics Chosen by Stanford Health Care to Transform the Health System's Patient Experience Program

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that it has been chosen by Stanford Health Care to transform and elevate the health system's entire patient experience program.

Qualtrics will provide the operating system, feedback and analytics tools to support Stanford Health Care's goals to build a best-in-class, real-time patient experience program and consolidate its existing listening programs, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys, and assessments onto a single platform. Qualtrics is an approved vendor for HCAHPS, a 29-question survey instrument and data collection methodology used to measure patient experience and determine reimbursement dollars.

In addition to HCAHPS, Qualtrics will help Stanford Health Care to leverage live touchpoints and insights as part of its program, re-imagining traditional patient experience methods with the goals of quickly closing the loop with patients and building a culture of action across its entire health system. Stanford Health Care is the first academic medical center to use Qualtrics for the health system's entire patient experience program, including HCAHPS.

"Organizations like Stanford Health Care that prioritize getting to the heart of patient expectations and needs are the ones differentiating themselves in the marketplace," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics is the differentiator — a single platform that allows organizations to manage their in-person and digital patient journeys, act on real-time insights, and continuously design and improve the patient experience."

Qualtrics encourages a modern approach to healthcare by establishing a culture of continuous improvement, with listening and action across the entire patient journey. Trusted by more than 400 hospitals and health systems, Qualtrics healthcare solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

To learn more about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

