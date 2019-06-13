Qualtrics CustomerXM Sees Record Growth As World's Leading Brands Select Qualtrics to Deliver Breakthrough Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that Qualtrics CustomerXM™ grew at more than 75 percent year-over-year with more than 450 of the world's largest companies now using Qualtrics to power their customer experience (CX) programs. Brands using Qualtrics to fuel their CX programs include: American Express, Bank of Ireland, BMW, DISH Network, Volkswagen Australia, Dun & Bradstreet, Thai Airways International, Fandango, Allianz, Chobani, JetBlue, and Qantas.

The Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™ is a system of action used to activate entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Organizations from more than 100 countries use Qualtrics to close the gap between what customers expect and the experience they receive. In the last six months alone, brands have used Qualtrics to launch more than 500 new CX programs globally, making Qualtrics the fastest growing provider in the industry.

"Companies look to Qualtrics to help them understand the moments of truth that have the biggest influence on the customer's experience, and how they can more effectively drive action to consistently fulfill their brand promise," said Webb Stevens, Vice President of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "With over 75 percent of the Fortune 100 using Qualtrics to power their XM programs, we are partnering with the world's leading brands to understand what's happening at every step of the customer journey and not only meet, but exceed customer expectations."

Since its inception in March 2018, the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN) has expanded to more than 120 member companies and over 300 certified consultants. The QPN combines the world's greatest experience thought leaders, system integrators, and cloud solutions with the world's leading XM Platform. QPN Members include: Accenture, Bain, Deloitte, ServiceNow, IBM, J.D. Power, Korn Ferry, Adobe, Walker, Ugam, CommonFont, Kantar TNS, Zendesk, and Salesforce.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

