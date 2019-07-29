Qualtrics EmployeeXM Announces Guided Action Planning and New XM Solutions with Built-in HR Expertise from Over 50 People Science Experts Worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced the launch of Guided Action Planning and five new XM Solutions for Qualtrics EmployeeXM. The new innovations reflect Qualtrics' continuous investment in making it easier for leaders and managers to capture feedback quickly and close feedback loops by taking action on what employees care about most.

Empower Managers to Drive Continuous Improvement

Traditionally after an employee survey is complete, managers would receive feedback with no clear path forward. Guided Action Planning is a customizable feature that gives every manager best practice guidance and recommended actions they should focus on to drive improvement within their teams.

Qualtrics automatically analyzes a team's feedback and surfaces a manager's top focus area – for example, empowering the team to shape their roles. Guided Action Planning then delivers personalized directions for managers to take actions such as "ask my team for ideas to improve" or "find projects where employees can assume autonomy." The personalized directions surfaced are based on research in leadership and manager effectiveness, team dynamics, motivation, and more, that are important to driving overall employee engagement and experience. Within each action, managers can drill down and outline specific action items to create a personalized action plan for themselves.

"As a worldwide company, we want to empower every one of our managers to quickly take action on feedback data with confidence," said Kimberly Barnes, Senior Manager of Talent and Culture, Nuance Communications. "Using Qualtrics and its Guided Action Planning feature will be critical in helping us focus our organization on improving employee feedback and engagement by equipping our managers with tools such as this to help them succeed."

Guided Action Planning is the most customizable on the market. HR leaders can leverage their own learning and development content and share the right content, at the right time, to the right employee that needs it. Additionally, HR leaders can leverage Qualtrics leadership content developed by its team of I/O psychologists to align with specific questions asked. HR administrators can also help managers stay accountable by tracking progress and action plan completion.

Leverage Expert Content to Capture Employee Feedback

The second addition to EmployeeXM is the launch of five new Qualtrics XM Solutions, which are Ph.D.-configured projects to help program owners and HR leaders design, launch, and analyze employee experience feedback in real-time with just a few clicks. XM Solutions come with pre-configured survey content based on a topic, pre-designed reporting dashboards, and pre-built employee messages embedded into the solution.

"The new XM Solutions will help our organization kickstart topic-specific employee feedback programs on our existing employee experience management platform with Qualtrics," said Theresa Tan, Vice President of Human Resources, Scoot, a Singapore-based airline. "As our teams gain more insights into employee feedback and are empowered to act on the data gathered through XM Solutions, we hope to further improve the overall Scoot employee experience."

The new XM Solutions launching today on the XM Marketplace include:

Corporate Responsibility - designed to measure how organizations can create positive impact through good environmental practices and initiatives delivered through their employees.

- designed to measure how organizations can create positive impact through good environmental practices and initiatives delivered through their employees. Ethics - designed to help organizations ensure they're conducting business ethically and responsibly. The solution measures whether employees feel empowered and safe reporting ethical issues.

- designed to help organizations ensure they're conducting business ethically and responsibly. The solution measures whether employees feel empowered and safe reporting ethical issues. Growth and Development - designed to help organizations identify gaps in their growth and development initiatives so they can better help employees access opportunities for skill development, career growth, and coaching.

- designed to help organizations identify gaps in their growth and development initiatives so they can better help employees access opportunities for skill development, career growth, and coaching. Workplace Safety - designed to help organizations measure and improve employee safety and security in the workplace, including manager involvement in promoting safe environments.

- designed to help organizations measure and improve employee safety and security in the workplace, including manager involvement in promoting safe environments. Work / Life Balance - designed to help organizations find balance between work and personal priorities. This solution measures topics such as manager care, workload management, flexibility, intention to stay with the company, and more.

"The best organizations empower their leaders and managers with insights and personalized guidance to drive continuous improvement among their teams," said Jay Choi, Vice President of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "We're designing Qualtrics EmployeeXM to help HR listen, understand, and take action on employee feedback faster. This is just the first step in our ongoing investment to radically improve employee engagement."

Built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, EmployeeXM is an intelligent software solution that closes experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to improve the experience, and make it easier than ever to improve the everyday experiences of employees. Many of the world's leading brands turn to Qualtrics to help them attract, engage, and retain the best people, including Coca-Cola, Ford, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Zillow Group, and more.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

