Qualtrics Expands to More Than 300 Partners and 100 Technology Integrations within the Qualtrics Partner Network to Empower Organizations with More Flexibility and Choice

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the Qualtrics Partner Network has expanded to more than 300 partners over the past 12 months. In addition, the Qualtrics Developer Platform, part of the Qualtrics Partner Network, now has over 100 out-of-the-box integrations with market-leading technology partners across 30 categories. Qualtrics is the leading experience management company that presents customers with a range of options to adapt and scale their customer experience, employee experience, brand experience, product experience, and market research programs - all on one platform.

The Qualtrics Partner Network provides organizations with access to best-in-class experience management consulting, technology, and services. Further, the Qualtrics Developer Platform provides the technical capabilities for partners to develop integrations within the existing systems, solutions, and tools that they already use, enabling organizations to listen, understand, and take action on experience data. Partners who build on, and connect to, the Qualtrics XM Platform™ have empowered their customers to immediately take advantage of experience management, create positive business impacts, and accelerate their own sales cycles.

"The exponential growth of the Qualtrics Partner Network, and by extension the Qualtrics Developer Platform, has validated the need for a robust ecosystem in experience management. Since Qualtrics opened its platform to partners, consultants, and integrators two years ago, our joint customers around the world have extended their existing XM capabilities to create true systems of action," said R.J. Filipski, Global Head of Business Development, Qualtrics. "By combining the functionalities of the Qualtrics XM Platform with other technology solutions that organizations are already using, customer experience leaders, employee experience leaders, and market researchers have true flexibility to customize and tailor their Qualtrics investments for their specific business needs."

"Tethr's partnership with Qualtrics has brought together the market-leading solutions in conversation intelligence and experience management to deliver a 'single pane of glass' that combines the power of customer feedback with additional insights from customer voice data, presenting a massive opportunity for improved customer experience and business performance," said Robert Beasley, EVP of Strategic Alliances, Tethr. "The partnership has made a meaningful business impact for Qualtrics and Tethr customers and our business. Since we kicked off the partnership with Qualtrics, we've also seen a significant increase in customers joining the Tethr family, while reducing sales cycle time typically required."

New or expanded integration categories available on the Qualtrics XM Platform include:

Contact Center

Contact center platforms provide the infrastructure and foundations necessary for organizations to establish their own enterprise contact centers. Leading products such as Genesys, the SAP Service Cloud and SAP Sales Cloud solutions, and Talkdesk are now integrated with Qualtrics, helping their customers better understand customer feedback and leverage capabilities like the Qualtrics iQ suite for analyzing unstructured voice and text data. With these combined technologies, organizations can proactively resolve customer issues based on signals and trends that emerge from contact center data.

Customer Data Platform

Customer data platforms (CDPs) aggregate, streamline, and share operational customer data across an organization. Teams within an organization can then segment this data accordingly to better understand their customers. Organizations who leverage a CDP today can infuse critical data from other systems into the Qualtrics XM Directory . With this integration, organizations get a holistic view of how their customers behave and feel by combining customer feedback across multiple channels, with their demographic or other metadata. By doing so, organizations can prioritize customer experience improvements and take advantage of automated tasks and workflows on the Qualtrics XM Platform to quickly close feedback loops.

"Winning, retaining, and delighting customers in the digital age requires an unprecedented degree of customer-centricity," said Abby Schlatter, CEO, commonFont, a Qualtrics partner advancing CDP integration efforts. "By infusing the Qualtrics XM Directory with data from a Customer Data Platform, organizations can target the right customers with the personalized outreach they demand, anticipate the highest impact actions, and orchestrate a winning customer experience."

Digital Product Adoption

In the digital era with instant access to product reviews, pricing, and options, consumers have more choice and flexibility than ever before. Qualtrics has partnered with Pendo, a leading product adoption platform, so that organizations can optimize and deliver world-class product experiences.

"Pendo is very excited to be partnering with Qualtrics to empower product teams to combine Pendo's operational behavioral product data with Qualtrics' experience management platform to give our customers' product teams greater insights into customer journeys," said Rahul Jain, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development, Pendo. "Additionally, customers are able to take advantage of this partnership by combining Qualtrics' extensive research capabilities with Pendo's data-driven in-app messaging system to reach out to customers at the right time within their business application."

Other new integrations to the Qualtrics XM Platform include:

BI visualizations: SAP, Knowledgehound, and Qlik join existing partner Tableau

SAP, Knowledgehound, and Qlik join existing partner Tableau Community : Digsite and QualBoard join existing partners Fuel Cycle and Krealinks

: Digsite and QualBoard join existing partners Fuel Cycle and Krealinks Customer loyalty: Annex Cloud

Annex Cloud Digital experience : LogRocket, Mouseflow, and SessionCam join Adobe Analytics, Clicktale, Contentsquare, Decibel Insight, FullStory, Google Analytics, and Quantum Metric

: LogRocket, Mouseflow, and SessionCam join Adobe Analytics, Clicktale, Contentsquare, Decibel Insight, FullStory, Google Analytics, and Quantum Metric Emotion analytics: Heartbeat AI joins existing partners Affectiva and iMotions

Heartbeat AI joins existing partners Affectiva and iMotions ETL: Fivetran

Fivetran Event management: Socio

Socio Incentive and referral management : Tremendous joins existing partners Friendbuy, Rybbon, and Tango Card

: Tremendous joins existing partners Friendbuy, Rybbon, and Tango Card Integration-as-a-service: Workato joins Put It Forward, Tray.io, and Zapier

Workato joins Put It Forward, Tray.io, and Zapier Marketing automation: Acoustic joins existing partner Marketo

Acoustic joins existing partner Marketo Social listening : Infegy joins Brandwatch

: Infegy joins Brandwatch Talent experience: Eightfold.ai

Eightfold.ai Text analytics: Adoreboard, Feedback Labs, Idiomatic, Kapiche, and Thematic

To complement these new offerings and further strengthen the Qualtrics Developer Platform, Qualtrics has introduced several new tools for third-party developers, including a Developer Portal and enhanced out-of-the-box actioning capabilities. The Developer Portal enables developers to build custom automations for their teams in one centralized place and allows partners to seamlessly manage and deliver solutions for their customers. Qualtrics' improved no- and low-code workflow tools also empower partners to more deeply embed XM across their solutions, and therefore extend more powerful capabilities to customers.

To learn more about the Qualtrics Partner Network, visit qualtrics.com/partnerships/ . To learn more about available integrations through the Qualtrics Developer Platform, visit qualtrics.com/marketplace/integrations/ .

