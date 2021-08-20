Qualtrics Grants Equity Awards to Usermind Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Plan Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced that on August 19, 2021 it granted 359,435 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 34 Usermind employees who joined Qualtrics as a result of its acquisition of Usermind, Inc., which was completed on July 20, 2021.

Usermind is a next-generation experience orchestration platform. Their technology strengthens the Qualtrics XM Directory, the largest human sentiment database, by bringing in contextual data from any source to create richer customer profiles that include every interaction a customer has with a brand and all of the feedback they've provided over time. Now, organizations will be able to bring experience and contextual data together with operational data, such as customer demographics or sales history, analyze it, and automatically take action to shape journeys in real-time and deliver personalized experiences for customers and employees at every touchpoint.

The RSUs were granted as inducements to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over four years with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting ratably thereafter in 12 equal quarterly installments, subject to the employee's continued employment with Qualtrics or an affiliate of Qualtrics. The grants will be subject to the terms and conditions of the 2021 Qualtrics International Inc. Inducement Equity Plan.

