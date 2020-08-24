Qualtrics Introduces Advanced Analytics to BrandXM, Helping Companies Deliver More Personalized Consumer Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced new advanced analytics capabilities to their industry-leading BrandXM™ solution. New Brand Driver Analysis built into BrandXM gives organizations of all sizes the power to quickly prioritize which actions will improve consumers' brand preferences and perceptions.

Typically brand driver analysis is time and resource-intensive, with much of the work completed by a data scientist or outside consultant. Qualtrics' Brand Driver Analysis, powered by Driver iQ ™, enables marketers to quantify and define goals for the attributes that are most important to creating brand preference and driving business outcomes. Without additional time or investment, marketers can pinpoint what is impacting brand performance across any customer segment. With those insights, organizations can take targeted action to address the most significant gaps affecting their brand.

"As a brand, we had to evolve our business model to attract younger customers. Having built-in advanced analytics and access to real-time insights gave us the data and confidence we needed to make quick decisions and pivot our market strategy," said David Johns, VP of Consumer Experience, Zebco. "Through Qualtrics we understood how to tap into critical new audiences by understanding what they value most in their recreational experiences. With those insights, we successfully reimagined our brand and messaging to focus on what resonates with a new generation of fishermen and women."

Brand Driver Analysis benefits organizations across different industries and missions - from regional brands to global enterprises, as well as academic institutions and non-profits. These benefits include:

Providing flexibility for unlimited, real-time analyses of the drivers behind brand preferences and outcomes.

Saving time and budget - immediate analyses that can be performed at any time and by anyone within an organization, without the need for advanced research scientists or outside consultants.

Quickly identifying the brand's strengths and competitors' weaknesses, and where to focus actions to maximize results.

"In a time of rapidly evolving consumer sentiment, it's critical that leaders have real-time access to insights that are most important to driving brand perception, and ultimately, better business results. Yet even the most advanced marketing organizations lack the time or resources to complete the complex analysis required to quantify these priorities," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM™ and BrandXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics' Brand Drivers Analysis automates this process to ensure business leaders always have the insights they need to confidently decide which actions will attract customers to their brand."

Brand Driver Analysis is part of the Qualtrics BrandXM solution, which gives organizations the intelligence they need to manage the brand experience and create greater business value. BrandXM moves beyond traditional brand tracking with built-in advanced analytics and actionable and predictive insights based on feedback from every touchpoint and integrated with operational data from across the business.

Learn more here on how to make brand tracking business critical.

