Qualtrics Introduces Comprehensive Healthcare Solution for Community Hospitals

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced a comprehensive healthcare solution for community hospitals. Trusted by over 400 hospitals and health systems, Qualtrics' healthcare solution delivers unmatched value by fulfilling HCAHPS requirements in addition to providing real-time patient, employee, and community experience programs on a unified platform. In addition, Qualtrics enables community hospitals to consolidate their existing programs into one that results in improved care delivery, increased employee engagement, enhanced community trust, and cost savings.

Community hospitals are under increasing pressure to constrain or reallocate their resources and budgets, which often results in cutting technology investments. However, with over 5,000 community hospitals in the U.S. responsible for nearly 800,000 beds, it is critical for hospital administrators to understand the key drivers that affect patient and employee experiences - especially as aspects of healthcare transition to digital channels in response to COVID-19.

"The patient experience, from scheduling to care delivery to the post-care process, is critically important for community hospitals. Their care teams need immediate insights to deliver the best patient experience," said Patty Riskind, Global Industry Leader for Healthcare at Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics, community hospitals can listen, understand, and act by leveraging Qualtrics' automated workflows, advanced analytics engine, and closed-loop feedback – all on one single platform."

Qualtrics' healthcare suite is the technology platform best positioned for community hospitals to:

Comply with HCAHPS requirements and view HCAHPS results.

Capture a consolidated view of patient and employee feedback in real-time and set up automated workflows and reporting for the right teams to close experience gaps quickly.

Identify key drivers and friction points that most significantly impact patient, employee, and community experiences to focus on improvement efforts.

Increase patient and employee loyalty by activating listening posts across every point in their respective journeys to encourage engagement.

Build a trusted brand that advances the mission and vision of the community hospital.

Healthcare solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

