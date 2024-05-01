Qualtrics Introduces Cutting Edge AI-Powered Strategy & Research Suite for Enhanced Market Insights

New AI-powered strategic research solutions provide smarter, faster insights by summarizing the most relevant data in seconds to boost strategic decision-making and market responsiveness

New solutions allow organizations to harness the power of 35 million panelists and streamlined research methods for precise, powerful market analysis

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today unveiled new AI-powered capabilities within its Strategy & Research Suite™ that provide organizations with valuable insights on market trends, unmet consumer needs and growth opportunities.

New strategic research capabilities enable businesses to tap into 35 million unbiased panelists in seconds, easily conduct moderated interviews online, capture nuanced feedback from video recordings and bring together the millions of data points that make up all of the research and feedback across an organization in a single, searchable research management system.

Together, these quantitative and qualitative research solutions help organizations identify key patterns, themes and sentiments from customer and prospect feedback, informing future strategy while drastically reducing effort in transcription and analysis.

"Organizations need an always-on research platform in order to stay competitive, spot trends, and seize market opportunities," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics' new AI-powered solutions and the ability to consolidate quantitative, qualitative and even external research on a single platform, businesses can make the most of every insight in order to make strategic decisions about future product, service and experience choices that attract new customers and increase revenue."

Qualtrics AI-powered solutions in XM for Strategy & Research maximize research investments and deliver insights faster

Qualtrics Research Hub revolutionizes how teams access, collaborate on, and leverage their research by offering a comprehensive repository of every piece of research ever conducted by an organization, including research conducted by agencies, publications or reports outside of the Qualtrics platform. This includes brand studies, product insights, customer feedback, market insights, and more.



With Qualtrics AI, researchers can intelligently search a variety of insights in order to instantly find relevant studies and summaries of findings, saving teams and whole departments time and money.





can capture more content than traditional open-ended text responses, while also providing a richer understanding of feedback by allowing a researcher to see a user's facial expressions and hear the tone of voice. Qualtrics AI capabilities in video feedback enable researchers to instantly analyze hours of video submissions and generate key themes, top quotes and insights, reducing the time they spend manually poring over hours of video. Moderated user testing enables UX researchers to schedule and conduct live one-on-one, moderated interviews with respondents remotely through the Qualtrics platform. The live interviews are automatically recorded, translated and analyzed and Qualtrics AI will summarize the most relevant feedback and themes. This all-in-one feature helps organizations capture nuanced insights about their digital experience from body language, facial expressions, and other subtle behaviors. With editing capabilities built right into the product, researchers can edit videos and build highlight reels to tell data-driven stories and help people easily understand experience data to make faster, more accurate decisions about their digital experiences or products.



With these new qualitative research capabilities, researchers can consolidate, share and collaborate using insights from these longform videos alongside other qualitative and quantitative research and data within the Qualtrics platform.





Additional Information

Video feedback is available today.

Online panels, moderated user testing, and Research Hub are currently in private preview and will be available in public preview shortly.

You can learn more about XM for Strategy & Research at https://www.qualtrics.com/strategy/

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

