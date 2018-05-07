Qualtrics Introduces Mobile In-App Software Development Kit for Leading Customer Experience Platform

The Qualtrics CX Platform is built for a mobile-first world. For today's constantly connected consumer, an engaged and meaningful experience is not only coveted, it is expected. Qualtrics enables brands to stay constantly connected to the voice of the customer through investments such as the mobile in-app SDK.

"Digital is becoming the backbone to customer relationships," said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of the Temkin Group. "If companies can't make an emotional connection online, then they'll struggle to attract and retain customers."

This new designer portal allows digital managers to easily design the feedback experience, including look and feel, and provides dynamic control of numerous targeting triggers without the need to update the app again.

The designer portal is part of the newly enhanced website and app feedback experience that is deeply integrated with the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) PlatformTM. Now, CX teams can work in the same platform (under a single login) and have a consistent end-to-end experience across survey editing, dashboards, analysis and digital intercepts.

"It was fantastic to be able to integrate the same survey that we use across our other channels into our app as well," said Jayson Bell, lead experience designer at Vector Limited, the largest distributor of electricity and gas in New Zealand. "This has given Vector the ability to gather an experience score from any of our users, regardless of their chosen channel."

The Qualtrics CX Platform is the most advanced end-to-end platform for measuring, managing and improving the customer experience. With industry-specific expertise and comprehensive implementation support and services, Qualtrics helps businesses build the competencies and capabilities they need to improve customer acquisition, retention and loyalty. With an emphasis on increasing customer share of wallet and reducing cost-to-serve, the Qualtrics CX platform can drastically benefit the bottom line as well as help increase brand awareness and equity.

To learn more about Qualtrics' comprehensive CX platform, please visit qualtrics.com/customer-experience.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com, or connect on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

Press Contacts

Julia Giona, Qualtrics

+1 (415) 828-4775

juliag@qualtrics.com

McKenzie Terry, Method Communications for Qualtrics

+1 (801) 850-3624

mckenzie@methodcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-introduces-mobile-in-app-software-development-kit-for-leading-customer-experience-platform-300643643.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

