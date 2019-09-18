Qualtrics Introduces New Capabilities to turn Feedback into Conversations

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced Smart Conversations, a new way of gaining insights through artificial intelligence (AI) powered feedback flows. Built directly into the Qualtrics XM Platform™, organizations can now make feedback more personalized and actionable with conversational experiences created by real-time topic and sentiment analysis from open text comments.

Traditional feedback methods of static questioning are proving more and more difficult for businesses to obtain the right experience data (X-data™) - the beliefs, emotions and intents of customers, employees, and other stakeholders - that drive real results. Smart Conversations allow you to easily design any feedback experience to include responsive questioning and more natural language responses leading to higher engagement rates and better quality data to inform insights.

"Smart Conversations transform the feedback experience, deliver deeper insights and help organizations close experience gaps," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of Research Core™, Qualtrics. "With these conversational listening capabilities, organizations can deliver a superior experience by ensuring their customers are heard through the feedback process, they are participating in meaningful conversations with their users on product improvement ideas and have happier, more engaged employees by honing in directly on the issues most impacting their experience."

One of several intelligence capabilities used by Qualtrics to provide insights into X-data, Smart Conversations is powered by AI and Text iQ, a text analytics engine. Key innovations found in the new features include integration into feedback studies for text sentiment analysis and a custom respondent path allowing businesses to make feedback more conversational in nature.

The newly announced capabilities are part of Qualtrics efforts to bring two-way conversations to the feedback process. The company previously announced Conversational APIs , which also go beyond traditional feedback methods to seamlessly integrate into existing conversational channels like Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, and Amazon Alexa. Where Conversational APIs allow feedback to occur on chat channels, Smart Conversations are part of the core feedback system.

"Businesses are continuously seeking new ways to strengthen relationships with their customers. There is a rapid evolution in customer experience (CX) programs with the ability to leverage intuitive tools. We built Smart Conversations to make it even easier for companies to connect with their customers and get feedback at every meaningful point in the customer journey," said Webb Stevens, executive vice president of Customer XM™, Qualtrics. "With Smart Conversations, our clients will be able to have more natural and personalized customer feedback and act on the insights they gain to positively contribute to the bottom line and deliver on their brand promise."

