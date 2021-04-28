Qualtrics Launches Candidate Experience to Help Organizations More Effectively Recruit Top Talent

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced a new solution that helps organizations create a better candidate experience for potential employees. With Qualtrics Candidate Experience, organizations can improve the way they attract, recruit, and hire by acting on feedback directly from the candidate at multiple touch points throughout the process.

A positive employee experience starts even before a person's first day on the job—it begins during the hiring process. The experience becomes even more important when considering a majority of the workforce is now working remotely. Recent studies show that 49% of job seekers say they've turned down an offer because of a bad experience during the recruitment process. In contrast, candidates who've had a positive experience are 38% more likely to accept job offers and more than twice as likely to become customers.

Helping HR Leaders Close Candidate Experience Gaps in the Hiring Process

Qualtrics' Candidate Experience makes it easy for organizations to understand the experience prospective employees are having with their company—from sourcing and recruitment, to interviews, offers, and onboarding—and enables them to make changes in real time to improve the experience and ultimately attract the best candidates. Candidate Experience automatically asks for feedback throughout the hiring process, enabling HR leaders to truly understand sentiment and take immediate action to enhance the experience for all candidates regardless of hiring outcome.

Teams can combine experience data from Qualtrics—what candidates are telling them about the recruiting and hiring process—with operational data from their applicant tracking systems—such as acceptance rates, dropout rates, or time to hire—to continually enhance their talent pipeline, recruitment efficiency, hiring quality and retention. A positive experience also ensures candidates remain advocates for their brand, regardless of whether or not they are hired.

Quotes on the News

"The hiring process is critical to attracting and hiring the most talented people," said Dominik Hahn, Global Head of Employer Branding, Strategic Recruiting & Onboarding, Allianz. "With Qualtrics, our global businesses have a consistent way of collecting and acting on candidate feedback, which we know is key to adjust both your processes and user interfaces to our candidates' needs."

"Too often companies miss out on great talent simply because they deliver a poor candidate experience. Getting the hiring process right—especially with a remote-heavy workforce—will be the biggest differentiator for companies looking to attract and hire top talent," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer, Qualtrics. "With Candidate Experience, businesses are able to know which actions will fix and improve the experience they are delivered to candidates."

How Companies Improve the Candidate Experience

The candidate journey can sometimes be complicated and costly for companies and potential employees. With Qualtrics Candidate Experience, organizations can:

Build more effective programs to increase candidate experience: Research-backed and expert-built methodology provides organizations with the right questions and program design to understand and improve the hiring experience by using the voice of the candidate. The program measures six core themes: technology effectiveness, clarity, timeliness, fairness, personalization, and attractiveness.

Research-backed and expert-built methodology provides organizations with the right questions and program design to understand and improve the hiring experience by using the voice of the candidate. The program measures six core themes: technology effectiveness, clarity, timeliness, fairness, personalization, and attractiveness. Gain deeper insights in real-time: Multi-touch analysis offers the ability to drill deeper into various moments throughout the hiring process, empowering recruiting leaders to respond to poor candidate experience in real-time while also viewing and acting on a broader stream of ongoing candidate data.

Multi-touch analysis offers the ability to drill deeper into various moments throughout the hiring process, empowering recruiting leaders to respond to poor candidate experience in real-time while also viewing and acting on a broader stream of ongoing candidate data. Get candidate experience programs up and running quickly: Organizations can dig into each component of the candidate experience program with preconfigured analytics and dashboards. Guided workflows make it easy to get up and running quickly, with easy configuration for unique recruiting processes.

Qualtrics EmployeeXM

Candidate Experience is built on Qualtrics EmployeeXM™, which is used by organizations across the world to re-design and continually improve the employee experience. EmployeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders, and managers, as well as operations, communications, and technology leaders can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees. EmployeeXM was named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises.

To learn more about Qualtrics Candidate Experience please visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience/candidate-experience/

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

