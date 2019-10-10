Qualtrics Launches CoreXM, the Most Advanced Enterprise Insight Platform and the Foundation of Experience Management

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today launched CoreXM™, the industry-leading insight solution and foundation of experience management (XM). CoreXM encapsulates all the innovative capabilities previously found in Qualtrics Research Core™ while adding groundbreaking functionality to help experience management professionals listen to their customers and employees, understand their experiences, and take real-time action.

For nearly 20 years, Research Core has served millions of experience management professionals in more than 100 countries and across almost every industry. Many of the world's top brands, including Chobani, Disney, Sony, Under Armour, Yamaha, and 99 of the top 100 business schools, use Qualtrics to unlock insights that drive smarter business decisions.

With CoreXM, all existing Research Core customers will be automatically transitioned onto the new solution where they will have access to everything previously available in Research Core along with powerful enterprise capabilities. These include AI-powered data quality checks, the ability to customize XM workflows, upgraded governance controls, built in conjoint analysis, and many others.

CoreXM is the most complete and trusted insight solution on the market. Organizations can start their XM journey using CoreXM to tap into the right listening channels, gather critical insights, and enable action. From there, they can easily grow into more specialized XM disciplines—including CustomerXM™, EmployeeXM™, ProductXM™, and BrandXM™—to manage the full lifecycle of stakeholder experiences across the four core experiences of business .

"The experience economy is demanding a shift in the way organizations engage with their customers and employees. Qualtrics is leading the way to help businesses turn experience data into their competitive advantage," said Kelly Waldher, executive vice president of CoreXM, Qualtrics. "CoreXM is the foundation of experience management. It allows companies to take action on X-data—empowering product designers to test market fit, HR professionals to engage and retain employees, customer service executives to address pain points quicker, and brand practitioners to increase brand loyalty."

A few of the many new solutions found in CoreXM:

Conjoint Analysis - advanced analytics capabilities to optimize products, package combinations, and pricing by scientifically identifying consumer preferences

Conjoint Analysis - advanced analytics capabilities to optimize products, package combinations, and pricing by scientifically identifying consumer preferences

Expert Review - intelligence layers that automatically scrub response data to detect and eliminate poor quality feedback, providing higher quality insights for users

XM Controls - reports and policy controls that help administrators manage and monitor compliance, data, users, and activity at scale

XM Directory - a complete view of all customer and employee data, giving organizations the ability to track experience journeys, build rich respondent profiles, and conduct sophisticated research

XM Solutions - automated methodology and workflows that can be customized to an individual organization's needs and requirements

Enhanced User Interface - refreshed product homepage and improved navigation allowing for easy access to XM templates, solutions, and dashboards

To learn more about CoreXM, please click here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 10,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

