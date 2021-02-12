Qualtrics Launches New Integration to Help Healthcare Providers Deliver Personalized and Compassionate Patient Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today launched Health Connect, an automated integration connecting Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems directly to the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to help healthcare organizations improve the patient experience. The new integration gives healthcare providers an easy way to customize outreach to patients and deliver more personalized care at scale.

Today, healthcare providers spend significant time interfacing with EMRs to access patient information including medical history, test results, and/or notes from a visit or encounter. But EMRs don't include critical insights about the patient experience, such as how a patient feels about the interactions they've had with their caregivers or their treatment plan.

Qualtrics Health Connect is an HL7 integration that securely connects the XM Platform to EMR systems, like Epic, Cerner, and more, allowing providers to automatically trigger outreach based on a patient's demographics, clinical condition, or provider. By giving care teams unique insights into each and every patient, they can deliver a more personalized experience.

Qualtrics Health Connect brings patient feedback gathered from questionnaires distributed through email, QR Code, SMS, or mobile apps directly into an individual patient record for a more complete view of each patient. For example, feedback from an oncology patient and their sensitivity to certain room conditions can be added to a patient record, prompting the caregiver to be more sensitive or responsive to the patient's needs.

"Greater interoperability between experience data and EMR operational data will empower clinicians to deliver more personalized and compassionate care to every patient," said Patty Riskind, Head of Global Healthcare, Qualtrics. "With Health Connect, healthcare providers can customize and personalize outreach to patients, gaining unique and relevant insights about individual care experiences."

Trusted by more than 400 hospitals and health systems, Qualtrics healthcare solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance. To learn more about Qualtrics in healthcare, visit qualtrics.com/healthcare .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 13,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

