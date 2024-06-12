Qualtrics Named a Leader in Journey Orchestration in Industry Evaluation

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2024 report. Qualtrics received the highest possible score in the Market Presence category and the highest scores possible in the customer journey analytics, innovation and roadmap criteria.

"Poor customer experiences cost businesses trillions of dollars globally every year, which is why we are leveraging our deep AI expertise to produce products that help our customers create memorable and positive experiences with customers across any channel," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "We're thrilled to be named a Leader by Forrester in Journey Orchestration, which we believe validates our vision for how journey analytics and orchestration capabilities help customers achieve their goals and increase spending, loyalty and customer advocacy."

According to the report, "Qualtrics excels at business operations intelligence (i.e., CX and EX correlations with a dashboard that brings together customer and employee journey insights) and employee and partner journey orchestration."

Impactful Journeys Drive Loyalty and Connection

Qualtrics' Customer Journey Optimizer solution, which is available as part of the Qualtrics® XM for Customer Experience Suite™, creates a single omnichannel view of the entire customer journey, so organizations can understand what stage a customer is in, why and where an experience breakdown is happening, and the impact on the business, such as lost revenue or service cost. Teams can also leverage journey analytics capabilities to drill deeper into the data to see how issues impact different segments of customers and individuals across different channels, and troubleshoot and orchestrate the best action using 200+ pre-built integrations with existing systems.

To learn more about how Qualtrics XM for Customer Experience, powered by Qualtrics AI, empowers organizations with the data insights needed to design, visualize, and orchestrate impactful experiences, click here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC