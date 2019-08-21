Qualtrics Named Top 10 HR Software Provider in Newsweek's "Best Business Tools" Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that its employee experience product line, Qualtrics EmployeeXM ™, was named a top 10 HR Software provider in Newsweek's inaugural Best Business Tools list. Qualtrics was the only employee engagement and experience provider listed as a top HR software.

The list recognizes the best providers of business software and software services across 54 categories. The Best Business Tools were selected based on a nationwide survey of more than 10,000 professionals, conducted by Statista. Each provider was rated in several criteria, including: trust, service promise, reliability, security, improvement, and satisfaction.

"The workforce is changing faster than ever – from the Gen Z cohort, to the gig economy, to employee's expectations of their employers. Organizations must be equipped with the right tools to design and deliver great employee experiences to win the war for talent," said Jay Choi, EVP of EmployeeXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics EmployeeXM makes it easy for HR leaders and managers to listen, understand, and most importantly, take action on employee feedback at every meaningful touchpoint."

Built on the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™, EmployeeXM is an intelligent software solution that closes experience gaps by gathering feedback across the entire employee lifecycle. EmployeeXM automatically identifies the actions HR leaders and managers can take to improve the experience and make it easier than ever to improve the everyday experiences of employees. Many of the world's leading brands turn to Qualtrics to help them attract, engage, and retain the best people, including Coca-Cola, Ford, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Zillow Group, and more.

To learn more about Qualtrics EmployeeXM, please visit www.qualtrics.com/employee-experience .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com .

Contact

Jessica Jones

jjones@qualtrics.com

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

