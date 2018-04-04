Qualtrics Named Winner of 2018 CRM Service Awards for Second Year in a Row

The Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™ is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data, helping organizations manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, brand and product experience. The XM Platform scored well in key areas, including depth of functionality, company direction and customer satisfaction. It was also recognized for its powerful, embedded analytics tools.

"We are honored to be selected again this year as the winner of the Enterprise Feedback Management category," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics. "This award is further recognition of the fact that in today's experience economy, the success or failure of an organization will be largely based on how well they do providing an incredible experience for their customers and employees, and whether they can create experiences with their products and brand."

Recipients of the CRM Service Leader Awards are determined through an extensive process and proprietary rating formula. The editors of CRM Magazine survey leading industry analysts and consultants for their impressions of the vendors' offerings, company direction, customer satisfaction and overall cost.

For more information about the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, please visit https://www.qualtrics.com/experience-management/.

About CRM Magazine

CRM Magazine is the leading publication of the customer relationship management industry, covering sales, marketing, and customer service strategies. The magazine also produces the annual CRM Evolution conference. For more information about the magazine, its editorial calendar, or CRM in general, please visit http://www.destinationcrm.com/. The magazine and the destinationCRM.com website are properties of CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Press Contacts

Julia Giona, Qualtrics

+1 (415) 828-4775

juliag@qualtrics.com

McKenzie Terry, Method Communications for Qualtrics

+1 (801) 850-3624

mckenzie@methodcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-named-winner-of-2018-crm-service-awards-for-second-year-in-a-row-300624461.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

https://www.qualtrics.com

