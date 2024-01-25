Qualtrics Partners with University of Utah Health to Elevate Patient and Frontline Employee Experiences

Leading medical center is designing the future of healthcare with actionable data insights from the Qualtrics® XM Platform®

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that University of Utah (U of U) Health has driven a 100% increase in patient feedback since implementing the Qualtrics XM Platform, empowering frontline employees to respond quickly to improve patients' experiences in the moment, as well as scaling those insights to create a patient-centric healthcare experience.

With Qualtrics, U of U Health is able to collect and analyze patient feedback at scale, and quickly share insights with the people who can immediately address patients' needs. Previously, U of U Health used only traditional post-transactional patient satisfaction surveys after patients left a hospital or clinic, but leaders realized they were missing opportunities to provide dynamic and flexible options for patients to provide feedback.

Now, patients can share real-time feedback about anything from food orders to their care plan, and listening technology allows staff members to understand the right problem to solve. U of U Health is analyzing themes in the increased patient feedback to make fundamental changes to their programs and design new strategies that best serve patients and their families, such as investments in online scheduling and improved messaging.

"University of Utah Health not only actively listens throughout the patient journey, we're taking it one step further, and taking real-time action to improve the patient experience without over-burdening our caregivers," said Dan Lundergan, CEO at U of U Health Hospitals and Clinics. "We were able to more than double the number of comments we received in a week, meaning more voices are being heard to inform systemic changes to accommodate our patients' diverse needs. It's a continual cycle of improvement to change healthcare today, tomorrow and for the next generation."

"University of Utah Health is a fantastic example of earning - and keeping - the trust of patients and communities by focusing on the entirety of the patient experience," said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, Chief Medical Officer at Qualtrics. "It's also rewarding to see patients highlight their positive experiences with their care teams, bringing frontline teams together with a shared sense of purpose - a significant benefit while the industry is in the midst of a staffing shortage."

U of U Health is the only academic medical center in Utah and provides patient care, education and research across six states in the Rocky Mountain area. More than 24,000 employees, including 1,400 board-certified physicians and 5,000 healthcare professionals, help to serve over two million patients annually across U of U Health's five hospitals and 12 community healthcare centers.

To learn more, visit qualtrics.com/customers/university-of-utah-health .

About Qualtrics® XM® for Healthcare

Qualtrics helps healthcare and life sciences organizations design experiences that improve satisfaction, loyalty and trust. Qualtrics helps organizations deliver a seamless and compassionate healthcare experience by optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities. Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, helping healthcare organizations listen to patients and employees on their terms, uncover what matters most and act quickly to create meaningful impact. In doing so, experience data can be paired with quality, operational and financial data to articulate real value. The AI-powered solutions help leaders understand the key drivers of patient and employee behavior, predict what they want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale. Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for a variety of CAHPS programs, HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com/healthcare .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact:

Lauren Braun, Qualtrics

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC