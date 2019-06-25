Qualtrics Ranked #1 Enterprise Leader for Customer Experience and Employee Experience in Industry-Leading Product Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, announced today that it was named the top enterprise leader in the most recent G2 Grid Report for Customer Experience and Employee Experience. Its Research Core™ product was rated in the top 3 in its category. Qualtrics is the only experience management company listed as a leader in multiple categories.

G2 releases Grid and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the report are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on validated reviews on G2) and market presence (based on market share, company size, and social impact).

Qualtrics' Customer Experience ( CustomerXM ™), Employee Experience ( EmployeeXM ™), and Research Core products are built on the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™. The XM Platform is a technology that organizations use to manage experience data (X-data™) and operational data (O-data™) to improve the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand experience. More than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 use Qualtrics to power their experience management programs.

"People seek out great experiences and they reward the brands who provide them. In our ever-connected world, it's more important than ever to have a single system of action to power the experiences organizations provide to their customers and employees," said Mike Maughan, head of global insights at Qualtrics. "Qualtrics is the only experience management platform that makes it easy for organizations to listen at every meaningful touchpoint, understand what is happening and why, and then take action to improve every core experience."

To learn more about the Qualtrics XM Platform, visit www.qualtrics.com .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

