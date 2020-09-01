Qualtrics Ranked Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Annual GRIT Report for the Second Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, was named one of the top 10 most innovative companies out of over 800 listed in the Greenbook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) 2020 report. Qualtrics CoreXM™ ranked No. 7, up one place from last year, on the Top 50 list for companies that have contributed value to insights professionals. Qualtrics was also named a leader in the Data Analytics, Full Field Service, Qualitative Research, Strategic Consultancies, and Technology subcategories.

Over 30,000 insights professionals, marketers, and organizations in the insights and analytics ecosystem rely on the GRIT report to evaluate key organizations in the industry.

"We're thrilled that our growth and innovation has been recognized by Greenbook as we've continued to expand our technology to empower organizations with our system of action," said Scott Fynn, Senior Director of Product Management, Qualtrics. "The Qualtrics XM Platform has the industry's most advanced capabilities that enable experience management professionals to quickly understand and take action in a way that will have the biggest impact on their organizations."

Qualtrics CoreXM, built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, is a system of action that gives brands, experience management professionals, enterprises, governments, and institutions the ability to improve customer experience at every interaction, increase employee engagement, build products people love, and deliver brands that resonate with consumers.

