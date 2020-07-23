Qualtrics Receives HCAHPS Approval

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced it is an approved vendor for the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey. Hospitals can now view their HCAHPS results alongside their real-time data in the Qualtrics XM Platform™, powering fast response to insights and identifying ways to improve the patient experience on a single platform.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires hospitals to administer HCAHPS, a 29-question survey instrument and data collection methodology, to measure patient experience and determine reimbursement dollars. HCAHPS results are publicly reported with quality comparisons to other hospitals locally, regionally, and nationally to promote transparency and improve quality of care.

"We continue to invest in opportunities to help healthcare providers easily integrate with Qualtrics and better understand the overall patient experience. With HCAHPS approval for both mail and phone modes, customers can now leverage the Qualtrics platform for both their required regulatory surveys and real-time patient feedback. This will not only identify ways to improve HCAHPS scores, but help customers focus on taking action immediately to deliver the best possible patient experience," said Patty Riskind, Head of Global Healthcare, Qualtrics.

The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that supports organizations in managing the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Healthcare leaders use Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on insights that improve the patient and clinician journeys. The XM Platform has top security certifications to better serve healthcare customers, including HIPAA, HITRUST, and FedRAMP.

