Qualtrics Recognized as Top Rated Customer Experience Management Platform by TrustRadius

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that the Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) Platform™ has been recognized as a 2019 Top Rated Customer Experience Management Platform by TrustRadius, a leading review platform for B2B technology. Qualtrics earned a Top Rated award based on over 260 customer reviews and achieved top rankings in each of the following categories: usability, return on investment, implementation services, and likelihood to recommend and renew, including a perfect score for customer support. Qualtrics is the only vendor to be named a leader across all market segments.

"Recognition by TrustRadius is especially meaningful because it is based entirely on feedback from our customers--organizations that focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences," said Webb Stevens, VP of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "At Qualtrics, our singular focus is helping organizations deliver great experiences and that starts by providing our customers with the best possible experience, whether they are just getting started or have been Qualtrics customers for many years."

The XM Platform is a system of action used to activate entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. More than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 use Qualtrics to power their experience management programs. Qualtrics CustomerXM™ is used by the world's leading brands to optimize the customer experience and make data-driven decisions that ultimately lead to more customers, reduced churn, and increased loyalty.

Each month, about 400,000 B2B technology buyers use over 168,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions.

To learn more visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to listen, understand, and take action on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

