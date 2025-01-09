Qualtrics Reveals Agenda and Speakers for X4™ 2025, the Experience Management Summit

Walmart Inc Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer Donna Morris, ServiceNow Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott and KFC Global Chief Operations Officer Rob Swain will be among the keynote speakers

X4 will feature speakers from leading brands including Hilton, Applebee's, Ford, Atlassian, and Workday, with more than 30 breakout sessions

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today revealed the first keynote speakers for X4: The Experience Management Summit , taking place March 18-20 in Salt Lake City.

X4, which brings together customer and employee experience leaders and market research experts from top brands around the world, will feature keynote conversations with Donna Morris, Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer of Walmart Inc., Bill McDermott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow and Rob Swain, Chief Operations Officer at KFC Global. The executives from three of the world's leading brands will share how they are driving business success through improving the customer and employee experience.

Qualtrics also unveiled the X4 agenda, featuring speakers from Hilton, Applebee's, Ford, Atlassian, Workday, and more, with more than 30 breakout sessions across seven tracks, including customer experience, employee experience, strategy and research, education, healthcare, government and financial services. More speakers will be added in the coming weeks.

X4 2025 will bring together more than 8,000 attendees, including C-suite executives and industry leaders in frontline experience, HR, AI and customer care, to hear from some of the world's largest brands and organizations.

"X4 is the must-attend event for any organization aiming to elevate the value they deliver to customers and employees," said Lynn Girotto, Chief Marketing Officer of Qualtrics. "This year's lineup features an incredible roster of speakers from industry leaders like Walmart and ServiceNow, who will provide attendees with actionable insights, strategies for leveraging AI to drive efficiency, and proven methods to achieve their business goals. Participants will leave with valuable connections and the tools they need to make an immediate impact within their organizations."

Session Highlights at Qualtrics X4 2025:

Transformative CX Breakouts – Leaders of Fiserv, Hilton, Applebee's, Autodesk, and others will share how they are using XM and AI to enhance customer loyalty, capture market share, and gain deep insights into customer preferences in a noisy environment.

Leaders of Fiserv, Hilton, Applebee's, Autodesk, and others will share how they are using XM and AI to enhance customer loyalty, capture market share, and gain deep insights into customer preferences in a noisy environment. Innovative EX Breakouts – Stripe, Ford, USAA, Atlassian, Kenvue, and others will discuss their use of AI-powered tools to engage their workforce, implement effective employee listening programs, and connect the key moments that shape the entire employee journey to drive business outcomes.

Stripe, Ford, USAA, Atlassian, Kenvue, and others will discuss their use of AI-powered tools to engage their workforce, implement effective employee listening programs, and connect the key moments that shape the entire employee journey to drive business outcomes. Cutting-Edge Strategy & Research Breakouts – Experts from Roblox, Indeed.com, and others are set to explore how they're using advanced market research tools like synthetic data to create distinctive, scalable experiences that set them apart.

Experts from Roblox, Indeed.com, and others are set to explore how they're using advanced market research tools like synthetic data to create distinctive, scalable experiences that set them apart. Expert-led, hands-on training and thought leadership – Attendees will hear from leaders and practitioners who are unlocking business value with their experience management programs and Qualtrics solutions with the XM Basecamp add-on.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com

