Qualtrics Selected for Prestigious Innovation Award by Morgan Stanley

Qualtrics was selected for the award for the way its Experience Management (XM) Platform™ helps Morgan Stanley better gauge the experience of its employees, clients, and prospects across its various products and offerings.

"We're putting clients first in everything we do, and Qualtrics has become an integral partner in our journey to deliver the best quality of service to all our stakeholders," said Chris Kovel, Managing Director and Head of Wealth Management Analytics and Information Data Technology at Morgan Stanley. "Starting out as a satisfaction scoring tool for our institutional clients, we are now leveraging their insights to gauge the perceptions of our external and internal clients across the business, which will ultimately shape and improve our overall performance as a Firm."

Qualtrics' CFO, David Faugno, accepted the award at Morgan Stanley's 18th TechWeek and CTO Innovation Summit. The annual marquee, invitation-only event focuses on the Firm's technology innovation priorities such as automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, data and analytics, cybersecurity, productivity, social and mobile, cloud and agile transformation. To be considered for the Innovation Award, a company's technology platform must be deployed widely throughout Morgan Stanley and deemed an important part of the Firm's ongoing technology strategy.

"Nothing is more important to the success of a business in today's experience economy than the experiences organizations provide for their customers and employees," said Faugno. "We are honored to partner with Morgan Stanley as they continue to develop a robust technology innovation strategy focused on providing exceptional experiences to all of their stakeholders."

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is a single system of record for all experience data, also called X-data™, allowing organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand experiences—on one platform. Over 8,500 enterprises worldwide, including more than 80 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Contact Information

Mike Maughan

385.203.4564

mmaughan@qualtrics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-selected-for-prestigious-innovation-award-by-morgan-stanley-300661768.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

