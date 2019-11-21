Qualtrics to Double the Size of Utah Co-Headquarters, Creating 1,000+ New Tech Jobs; Expansion Includes 40,000 Square Foot On-site Daycare Focused on STEM Education

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced they are doubling the size of their Provo, Utah co-headquarters and will be adding more than 1,000 new jobs in the region over the next five years. Qualtrics also announced they are launching an on-site childcare facility that will include a tech-infused curriculum offering age-appropriate science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

"We are passionate about Utah and are excited to more than double the size of our current tech campus here. Qualtrics continues to be a hypergrowth company as we add both customers and employees at an incredible rate," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO, Qualtrics. "We couldn't be more excited about introducing a new kind of on-site daycare as a central piece of our expansion. Part of our mission at Qualtrics is to rid the world of bad experiences, and the launch of the on-site daycare is an important step in providing needed support to working parents."

The new 40,000 square foot daycare, named Cloud Village, will be located across the street from the expanded co-headquarters allowing parents to spend time with their children, at their convenience, throughout the day. It will include three floors of technology-infused learning centers for children ages 3 months to 5 years. Emerging technology used at the daycare will transform the way teachers develop learning paths for each child. This technology includes age-appropriate coding camps for the 5 year olds, interactive smart boards where teachers can help children learn basic computing skills with hands-on participation, digital creation tools that unlock creative and critical thinking skills, virtual storytelling to teach kids about cultures from around the world, and many others. The use of innovative technology and a STEM-focused curriculum will be taught alongside character values consistent with Qualtrics company values.

Qualtrics' on-site daycare and office expansion will more than double the size of their current campus, located near the mouth of Provo Canyon. The company will add over 150,000 square feet of office space and an additional 40,000 square feet for the on-site daycare, bringing the total size of the campus to 355,000 square feet—a significant upgrade from the Provo, Utah basement where the company started in 2002. Opening in spring 2021, the new expansion will include a three story, outdoor terrace equipped with conference areas, meeting spaces, and views of the 6-acre gardens, as well as two new parking structures.

With the creation of Cloud Village, Qualtrics is part of a small number of companies to offer on-site childcare. Cloud Village will be managed by Ann Whittaker, who founded the award winning preschool Kids Village almost 20 years ago. She is one of Utah's most decorated childcare professionals, with awards including best preschool, best private school, and best in education overall. The name Cloud Village was chosen because of the daycare's unique curriculum that will introduce children to age-appropriate STEM education in the context of important instruction about creativity, character development, and teamwork.

"At Cloud Village we will be focused on developing both the minds and character of children attending the daycare," said Whittaker. "Our goal is for the children to look forward to coming to our facility every day to foster their love of learning and exploration. With the help of innovative technology, teachers will be able to deliver superior care and children will be able to enjoy the learning process."

This year Qualtrics has announced a series of new offices and expansion around the world. In September, they announced the new Qualtrics Tower in Seattle which spans 275,000 square feet, and which will house more than 2,000 employees. In October, Qualtrics announced a new office building in Dublin where the company will create 350 additional jobs, doubling the number of employees in that region to more than 700. And in November, the company announced a new 25,000 square foot office in Chicago that will house 200 employees along the city's riverfront.

Qualtrics serves more than 11,000 organizations in over 100 countries. The company has 25 offices globally with over 3,000 employees worldwide and plans to grow to more than 8,000 employees by 2023.

For more information on career opportunities available at Qualtrics, please visit www.qualtrics.com/careers .

