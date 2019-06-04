Qualtrics To Host 25,000 Experience Management Leaders on Global Tour

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in experience management, today announced that X4: The Experience Management Summit will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah March 10 - 13, 2020 and be followed by events in cities around the world, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Sydney, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Stockholm, and Singapore. More than 25,000 experience management professionals will participate in the global tour. The largest experience management event in history, with 18,000 attendees, will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

X4 is the premier experience management event dedicated to helping organizations deliver breakthrough experiences in each of the four core experiences of business: customer, employee, product, and brand. Each year, XM leaders come together to share best practices and learn from iconic experience brands, including Disney, American Express, Slack, Porsche, Patagonia, and Spotify. Past keynotes featured some of the world's most inspiring leaders and visionaries, including Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arianna Huffington, Ashton Kutcher, Malcolm Gladwell, Tony Hawk, Barbara Corcoran, Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Michael Phelps, Angela Duckworth, Dan Ariely, Michael Lewis, and Sir Richard Branson.

"Experience management is the future of business, and X4 is its biggest stage," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO at Qualtrics. "The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform™ powers more than 10,000 brands globally. In today's experience economy, it has never been more important for organizations to provide great experiences to their customers and employees. XM is how organizations win in the experience economy."

For more information or to be notified when registration for the 2020 tour opens, visit: https://www.qualtrics.com/x4summit/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is the technology platform that organizations use to collect, manage, and act on experience data, also called X-data™. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action, used by teams, departments, and entire organizations to manage the four core experiences of business—customer, product, employee and brand—on one platform. Over 10,000 enterprises worldwide, including more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and 99 of the top 100 U.S. business schools, rely on Qualtrics to consistently build products that people love, create more loyal customers, develop a phenomenal employee culture, and build iconic brands. To learn more, and for a free account, please visit www.qualtrics.com.

Contact:

Tom Cook

tomc@qualtrics.com

SOURCE Qualtrics

Related Links

http://www.qualtrics.com

