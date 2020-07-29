Qualys Acquires Software Assets of Spell Security

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions today announced it acquired the software assets of Spell Security, an endpoint detection and response start-up.

This acquisition further strengthens Qualys' security and threat research, advances endpoint behavior detection capabilities, and brings rich telemetry to the Qualys Cloud Platform. In addition, Spell's deep knowledge of threat hunting and adversary techniques provides unique defense capabilities and analysis addressing the multi-vector threats customers are now faced with.

"The entire Spell Security team and I are thrilled to be part of such a pioneering and innovative cybersecurity company. Qualys' approach to delivering a unified cloud platform with all the information needed for protection, detection and response at your fingertips is well ahead of anything we've seen. This groundbreaking approach allows expert Threat Hunters, who are in great demand, to respond more effectively to the most sophisticated attacks. Thus, drastically reducing the time to respond," said Rajesh Mony, founder and CTO of Spell Security. "We look forward to continuing to bring new technologies and capabilities to the Qualys Cloud Platform and its new integrated Multi-Vector EDR offering."

As with all Qualys acquisitions, key Spell Security employees have joined Qualys, including founder Rajesh Mony as CTO, Malware Detection Solutions.

"Spell Security's thought leadership blended with their immense talent and experience delivers great value for our organization. The Spell Hunt Platform and hunting reports give Hughes Systique, actionable visibility into our endpoints for malicious activities. With Spell Hunt Reporting, our Infosec team receives the much-needed information to keep our company assets secure. Bringing together asset management, vulnerability risk management and multi-vector EDR into a single console is very powerful. I can't wait to look at the new Qualys Multi-Vector EDR offering," said Bhupinder Singh, AVP, Hughes Systique Corporation.

The Spell Security team has a very strong background in threat hunting and breach investigations, which enables them to incorporate this experience directly into a powerful EDR platform built from the threat hunter's point of view.

The Spell Security Platform will help Qualys Multi-Vector EDR customers with:

Deep malware threat research and reverse engineering expertise

Additional niche agent data-collection techniques to detect malicious activities

Continuous collection of host telemetry as well as MITRE-based detections across the endpoints through powerful in-house security and threat research

Ability to automatically correlate telemetry with the context of historical threat events through a powerful anomaly detection and reporting engine

Incident investigation and response instrumentation based on threat models

With native integration of Spell Security hunting and reporting capabilities on the Qualys platform, Qualys Multi-Vector EDR will enable security teams to detect and hunt for high fidelity threats, gain the full context of the attack path with powerful correlation of all security vectors for investigation and prioritization of security incidents, and respond appropriately to eliminate the root cause of the incident.

"Spell Security delivers outstanding malware and threat research capabilities, front line experience investigating security incidents and data breaches, and powerful triage-driven threat hunting capabilities," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Adding their technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform enables us to further strengthen our security and threat research, advanced endpoint behavior detection and provide customers with enhanced telemetry for even greater visibility, which helps them respond to threats more quickly. We welcome Spell Security to the Qualys family."

For more information on Spell Security, please visit www.qualys.com/spellsecurity and watch its Threat Hunting videos at www.youtube.com/watch?v=YctPTc_vMwE.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.



Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



About Spell Security

Spell Security Pvt Ltd is a cybersecurity R&D organization based out of Chennai, India. The founding team comes with decades of Silicon Valley security innovation background. Its capabilities include advanced endpoint behavior detection, security and threat research and threat hunting. It also provides breach investigation services to large organizations.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: our expectations regarding our Qualys Cloud Platform innovation and the capabilities of our platform; our expectations regarding the growth and market acceptance of our Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response application; the benefits of our strategic acquisitions; the benefits of our new products, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions; our strategy and our business model and our ability to execute such strategy; Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of our sales cycle; the effects of COVID-19 on our business and results of operations; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unexpected fluctuations in our effective income tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

