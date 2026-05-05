Qualys and Converge Launch Joint Offering, Lowering Insurance Premiums for Organizations with Proven Cyber Risk Reduction through Enterprise TruRisk Management

Collaboration streamlines insurance application process, reduces risk of inaccurate self-reporting, and incentivizes strong cyber posture

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, together with Converge, pioneers in advanced cyber risk management and underwriting, today announced a joint offering that rewards organizations for demonstrated cybersecurity compliance. The collaboration allows Qualys customers who actively manage and prove strong security hygiene with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) to potentially qualify for reduced cyber insurance premiums from Converge.

Traditional cyber insurers struggle to price and assess risk accurately against the backdrop of increasing ransomware attacks, data breaches, and supply chain incidents. Current cyber insurance applications rely on manual questionnaires, a process that is time-consuming, inconsistent, and easy to get wrong. The Qualys Converge Connect Insurance Report (CCIR) generated by ETM allows a company's data to speak for itself, verifying vulnerability management, patch management, and endpoint detection controls in a standardized format that Converge underwriters can evaluate quickly and accurately. By providing underwriters with accurate insights into an organization's security posture in real time, the Qualys CCIR results in a more objective and precise premium that reflects real risk levels rather than industry averages.

Automated data from Qualys ETM feeds into the CCIR, saving time, reducing administrative burden, and eliminating the risk of inaccurate self-reporting. The report will include metrics that showcase measurable risk reduction, faster remediation velocity, higher compliance rates, and expanded asset coverage. It reduces friction and streamlines the cyber insurance application process, while giving organizations an ongoing incentive for improving their cyber hygiene.

"Cyber risk has historically been priced on snapshots and self-reported answers, leaving real exposure invisible between renewals," said Tom Kang, CEO of Converge. "With verified data, we will be able to underwrite to a company's live security posture and provide policyholders who do the hard work of reducing risk to see the benefits."

"Cyber insurance is key to the overall risk management strategy, but there has to be an easier way to correlate the strength of an organization's cyber posture with what they should pay in insurance," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "That's why we created ETM to provide stakeholders with an accurate picture of their true risk, enabling better business outcomes like cyber insurance savings, and a greater incentive to reduce their cyber risk."

The Qualys CCIR will cover a range of solutions across the Qualys portfolio, including ETM, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), TruRisk Eliminate, and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). The report, independently generated live, will be valid for 30 days.

Availability

The Qualys CCIR is now available in ETM. Customers interested in this joint offering should sign up at qualys.com/lp/converge. To learn more, read the blog post, "Converge Connect: Unlock Lower Premiums with Proven Qualys Security".

Additional Resources

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com .

Qualys, Qualys VMDR®, Qualys TruRisk and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

Rachel Yap Winship

Qualys

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.