Qualys Announces a New Prescription for Security

"As the recognized authority for cloud security best practices around the world, we are always advocating for strategic shifts in policies to improve the security of the global compute ecosystem. The principle of maximum IT asset visibility is a fundamental prerequisite to improving our security posture, and we recommend this game-changing philosophy to our 95,000+ members," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance. "Qualys Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory is a scalable but easy-to-use app that gives members and the community at large 100%, near real-time visibility across their global hybrid environments."

With the free Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app, you can:

Automatically create a continuous, real-time inventory of known and unknown assets across your global IT footprint. The assets can be any assets from on-premises, endpoints, multi-cloud, mobile, containers, OT and IoT.

Automatically classify, normalize, and categorize assets to ensure clean, reliable, and consistent data. In-depth asset details provide fine-grained visibility on the system, services, installed software, network, and users.

Search across millions of assets and have full visibility of any device in seconds.

Instantly detect any device that connects to your networks, via our passive scanning technology. Upon an unknown device detection, users can install a light-weight Qualys self-updating agent (3MB) to turn the device into a managed device or launch a vulnerability scan.

Additional features such as hardware and software lifecycle and license information, the ability to tag business-critical assets, several new workflows, synchronization of assets with the ServiceNow CMDB and the ability to automatically quarantine unknown devices or known devices that have been deemed out of compliance or compromised will be available as paid subscriptions.

"Making the Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app available for free is a great service to the security industry at large. The app allows companies to quickly, and in real time, see the answers to questions such as: 'Which PCs, laptops and business areas are at the highest risk of attack?' and 'Which systems are not being patched in a timely manner?'" said Eddie Dynes, Information Security and Compliance Manager at London Gatwick Airport.

"Most people think that the network is a static event," said Christopher Kissel, research director, security products at IDC. "However, with new types of devices, transient workloads, contract and guest participation, the network is in fact fluid. At any given time, 15-20% of the network is unseen or unmanaged. Qualys created Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory to address this dynamic, and it is a logical extension of what Qualys does well in device vulnerability assessment. That Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory is offered as a free service is a great plus."

"As we know, it is difficult, if not impossible, to secure what we do not know or cannot see," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "It is with great pleasure and at the suggestion of members of our CTO/CISO advisory board and many of our beta users, that we have decided to offer the core of our groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app as a free service for the community at large."

To learn more about Global IT Asset Inventory or to start using the free app visit, www.qualys.com/inventory.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

