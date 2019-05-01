Qualys Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $75.3 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $13.3 million, non-GAAP net income of $20.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of $30.6 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.32, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.49.

"We are pleased to report another very good quarter and a great start to 2019. Our results are the fruit of our continued Cloud Platform innovation and increased customer adoption of our Cloud Agents," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "As the security market is now rapidly changing fueled by the digital transformation, we feel very well-positioned for the evolving way security solutions will be consumed, which clearly requires a more holistic approach to security."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 16% to $75.3 million compared to $64.9 million for the same quarter in 2018.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 18% to $57.6 million compared to $49.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. GAAP gross margin percentage was 76% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 75% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 19% to $59.7 million compared to $50.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 79% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 77% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 67% to $14.1 million compared to $8.4 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 19% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 13% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 33% to $24.2 million compared to $18.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 32% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 28% for the same quarter in 2018.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $13.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $20.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $15.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 24% to $30.6 million compared to $24.6 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 41% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 38% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2019 increased by 3% to $44.3 million compared to $43.0 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 59% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 66% for the same quarter in 2018.

First Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Select New Customers:

23andMe, Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Banco Pan, Eisai Corporation of North America, Global Atlantic Financial Company, Holland & Knight LLP, Opendoor, Pole Emploi, United Technologies Corporation, Safelite Group, Inc., and the University of Rhode Island.

Business Highlights:

Released groundbreaking global IT Asset Inventory (AI) Cloud App, which provides Security and IT teams a single source of truth to quickly analyze their complex and interconnected global IT environments, and enables collaboration on critical security remediation efforts.

Unveiled Patch Management (PM), a new Cloud App that provides automated patch deployment capabilities, enabling customers to transparently orchestrate full-lifecycle vulnerability management of operating systems and third-party software across global hybrid environments.

Announced that X-Force Red, IBM Security's team of veteran hackers, will integrate Qualys' new dynamic Patch Management solution with X-Force Red's Vulnerability Management Services to automate vulnerability prioritization and patching, enabling clients to simplify vulnerability remediation and fix their most critical vulnerabilities using less resources and time.

Acquired the software assets of Adya, Inc., enabling Qualys to provide companies of all sizes with the ability to consolidate administration of their Software as a Service (SaaS) applications into one console, manage license costs across SaaS applications, set and enforce security policies in one place, and report and audit on all activity with a single tool.

Financial Performance Outlook

Second Quarter 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $78.2 million to $78.7 million, representing 15% growth over the same quarter in 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.24, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 26%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.48, which assumes an effective non-GAAP income tax rate of 22%. Second quarter 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $320.5 million to $323.0 million, representing 15% to 16% growth over 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $1.02 to $1.07, up from the previous guidance range of $0.90 to $0.95. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 23%, down from the previous assumption of 26%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $1.89 to $1.94, up from the previous guidance range of $1.84 to $1.89. This assumes an effective non-GAAP income tax rate of 22%. Full year 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

About Qualys, Inc.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings. The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to: our expectations regarding our Qualys Cloud Platform innovation and the capabilities of our platform; the benefits of our strategic acquisitions; the benefits of our new products, integrations, collaborations and joint solutions; our strategy and our business model and our ability to execute such strategy; our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter and full year 2019, and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and effective income tax rate for the second quarter and full year 2019. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles, seasonal buying patterns and length of our sales cycle; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, unexpected fluctuations in our effective tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; any unanticipated accounting charges; and general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2019.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, interest income and other income (expense), net, non-recurring expenses, and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments under capital lease).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, non-recurring expenses and acquisition-related expenses that do not reflect ongoing costs of operating the business. Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses, as well as the related tax effects, that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on quarterly billings, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenue recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) to assist investors and analysts in assessing its operating performance.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the second quarter and full year 2019 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the second quarter and full year 2019. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include tax adjustments required to achieve the effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which could differ from the GAAP effective tax rate. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 22% in 2019 is a reasonable estimate under its global operating structure. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues $ 75,343

$ 64,878 Cost of revenues (1) 17,709

15,901 Gross profit 57,634

48,977 Operating expenses:





Research and development (1) 15,837

12,553 Sales and marketing (1) 17,315

16,233 General and administrative (1) 10,431

11,785 Total operating expenses 43,583

40,571 Income from operations 14,051

8,406 Other income (expense), net:





Interest expense (42)

(38) Interest income 2,051

1,090 Other income (expense), net (223)

193 Total other income (expense), net 1,786

1,245 Income before income taxes 15,837

9,651 Provision for income taxes 2,571

509 Net income $ 13,266

$ 9,142 Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.22 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:





Basic 39,109

38,789 Diluted 41,546

41,934















(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 545

$ 654 Research and development 2,340

1,841 Sales and marketing 1,068

1,401 General and administrative 4,492

4,995 Total stock-based compensation $ 8,445

$ 8,891









Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 13,266

$ 9,142 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Available-for-sale marketable securities:





Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax 655

(407) Reclassification adjustment for net realized gain included in net income 28

16 Total change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax 683

(391) Cash flow hedges:





Change in net unrealized gain, net of tax 213

— Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 896

(391) Comprehensive income $ 14,162

$ 8,751

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,127

$ 41,026 Short-term marketable securities 205,009

248,140 Accounts receivable, net 67,863

75,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,538

13,974 Total current assets 382,537

378,965 Long-term marketable securities 96,322

76,710 Property and equipment, net 60,486

61,442 Operating leases - right of use asset 29,604

— Deferred tax assets, net 24,653

26,387 Intangible assets, net 21,356

21,976 Goodwill 7,325

7,225 Long-term investment 2,500

2,500 Restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 10,158

9,275 Total assets $ 636,141

$ 585,680 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 566

$ 5,588 Accrued liabilities 32,017

25,130 Deferred revenues, current 174,452

164,624 Finance lease, current 1,153

1,565 Total current liabilities 208,188

196,907 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 20,450

20,423 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 33,589

— Other noncurrent liabilities 511

10,361 Total liabilities 262,738

227,691 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 39

39 Additional paid-in capital 338,566

330,572 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 310

(586) Retained earnings 34,488

27,964 Total stockholders' equity 373,403

357,989 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 636,141

$ 585,680









Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 13,266

$ 9,142 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operative activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 7,935

7,043 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 105

7 Stock-based compensation 8,445

8,891 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities (580)

36 Deferred income taxes 1,643

140 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 7,962

14,538 Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,192)

(2,341) Accounts payable (1,374)

(302) Accrued liabilities 314

4,577 Deferred revenues 9,855

2,330 Other noncurrent liabilities (32)

(1,072) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,347

42,989 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (66,224)

(72,176) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 91,046

40,080 Purchases of property and equipment (8,608)

(5,985) Business combinations (850)

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 15,364

(38,081) Cash flow from financing activities:





Principal payments under capital lease obligations (419)

(747) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,047

7,933 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,367)

(4,030) Repurchase of common stock (7,871)

(1,481) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,610)

1,675 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 52,101

6,583 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,226

87,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 94,327

$ 94,374









Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 13,266

$ 9,142 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,415

6,410 Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

633 Interest expense 42

38 Provision for income taxes 2,571

509 EBITDA 23,814

16,732 Stock-based compensation 8,445

8,891 Interest income and Other income (expense), net (1,828)

(1,283) Acquisition-related expenses 194 (1)

278 (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,625

$ 24,618



(1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, includes $0.3 million and $1.3 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively, offset by $1.4 million of reversals of previous obligations. (2) For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, includes $0.3 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 17,709

$ 15,901 Less: Stock-based compensation (545)

(654) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (1,495)

(608) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 15,669

$ 14,639 GAAP Gross profit $ 57,634

$ 48,977 Plus: Stock-based compensation 545

654 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,495

608 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 59,674

$ 50,239 GAAP Research and development $ 15,837

$ 12,553 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,340)

(1,841) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (194)

(43) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 13,278

$ 10,644 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 17,315

$ 16,233 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,068)

(1,401) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) —

(235) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 16,247

$ 14,597 GAAP General and administrative $ 10,431

$ 11,785 Less: Stock-based compensation (4,492)

(4,995) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 5,939

$ 6,790 GAAP Operating expenses $ 43,583

$ 40,571 Less: Stock-based compensation (7,900)

(8,237) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (194)

(278) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 35,464

$ 32,031 GAAP Income from operations $ 14,051

$ 8,406 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,445

8,891 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

633 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 194

278 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 24,210

$ 18,208 GAAP Net income $ 13,266

$ 9,142 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,445

8,891 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

633 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 194

278 Less: Tax adjustment (3,144)

(3,959) Non-GAAP Net income $ 20,281

$ 14,985 Non-GAAP Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.52

$ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.36 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:





Basic 39,109

38,789 Diluted 41,546

41,934



(1) Relates to compensation expense from the acquisition of Adya, Layered Insight and NetWatcher.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three months ended March 31,

2019

2018 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 44,347 (1)

$ 42,989 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment (8,608)

(5,985) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (419)

(747) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 35,320

$ 36,257



(1) Includes $0.2 million of compensation paid during the quarter ended March 31, 2019 related to acquired assets.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 GAAP Revenue $ 75,343

$ 64,878 Plus: Current deferred revenue at March 31 174,452

147,656 Less: Current deferred revenue at December 31 (164,624)

(143,186) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 85,171

$ 69,348 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 23%

19%

