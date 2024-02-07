Qualys Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

2023 Revenue Growth of 13% Year-Over-Year

Q4 Revenue Growth of 10% Year-Over-Year

2023 GAAP EPS: $4.03; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.27

Q4 GAAP EPS: $1.08; Q4 Non-GAAP EPS: $1.40

Announces $200 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $144.6 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $40.6 million, non-GAAP net income of $52.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $65.8 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.08, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.40.

"In 2023, we continued to execute against our strategic vision of helping organizations consolidate security tools on a natively integrated platform to measure, communicate, and eliminate cyber risk," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Our financial results, growing scale, and increased module adoption demonstrate customers are starting to leverage the breadth and depth of the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform to transform their security stack for transparent risk assessment, measurable business results, and lower TCO. Looking ahead, we believe we're well positioned as the fundamental risk management platform for the future and remain committed to further advancing our position in the market with a balanced approach to growth and profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 10% to $144.6 million compared to $130.8 million for the same quarter in 2022.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 14% to $117.4 million compared to $103.1 million for the same quarter in 2022. GAAP gross margin was 81% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 79% for the same quarter in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 14% to $120.2 million compared to $105.7 million for the same quarter in 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 81% for the same quarter in 2022.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 35% to $41.5 million compared to $30.7 million for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 29% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 23% for the same quarter in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 28% to $60.8 million compared to $47.4 million for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 42% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 36% for the same quarter in 2022.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 43% to $40.6 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 28% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 22% for the same quarter in 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $52.8 million, or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $38.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 37% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 30% for the same quarter in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 20% to $65.8 million compared to $55.1 million for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 46% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 42% for the same quarter in 2022.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 23% to $33.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the same quarter in 2022. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 23% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 34% for the same quarter in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights

Showcased the Company's innovation and leadership to more than 500 customers and partners at its annual Qualys Security Conference (QSC) in Orlando, Florida .

. Announced the results of a Return on Investment (ROI) study conducted by leading analyst firm IDC, which found organizations achieved $5.1M per year in benefits from leveraging Qualys and a three-year ROI of 403%.

per year in benefits from leveraging Qualys and a three-year ROI of 403%. Qualys released small-to-medium sized business (SMBs) and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) offerings of Qualys' VMDR with TruRisk, Patch Management and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) for the AWS Marketplace.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for 2023 increased by 13% to $554.5 million compared to $489.7 million for 2022.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for 2023 increased by 16% to $447.0 million compared to $386.9 million for 2022. GAAP gross margin was 81% for 2023 compared to 79% in 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 15% to $457.3 million for 2023 compared to $397.6 million for 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82% in 2023 compared to 81% in 2022.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for 2023 was $163.1 million compared to $130.5 million for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 29% for 2023 compared to 27% for 2022. Non-GAAP operating income for 2023 was $235.2 million compared to $189.6 million for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 42% for 2023 compared to 39% for 2022.

Net Income: GAAP net income for 2023 increased by 40% to $151.6 million, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to $108.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 27% for 2023 compared to 22% for 2022. Non-GAAP net income for 2023 was $198.1 million, or $5.27 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $146.5 million, or $3.72 per diluted share for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 36% for 2023 compared to 30% for 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for 2023 increased by 19% to $259.1 million compared to $218.6 million for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 47% for 2023 compared to 45% for 2022.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for 2023 was $244.6 million compared to $198.9 million for 2022. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 44% for 2023 compared to 41% for 2022.

Full Year 2023 Business Highlights

Market Recognition

Qualys' VMDR was recognized by SC Awards Europe as the best vulnerability management solution, and peer review site G2 named Qualys' VMDR the top Risk-based vulnerability product in its summer 2023 G2 Grid Report.

CRN recognized Qualys as a leader in its 2023 Cloud 100 list for relentless innovation in cloud-based technology development.

The Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) has received prestigious Pwnie award nominations for work on RenderDoc, marking the fifth consecutive year of recognition for their exceptional contributions to cybersecurity research.

Products & Features

Unveiled the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management platform to provide a unified view of cyber risk, empowering customers to bring security and vulnerability findings from third-party security solutions into the Qualys platform.

Unified Cloud Workload Protection (CWP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and Container Security and brought an organically integrated agent and agentless TotalCloud Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution to market.

Introduced GovCloud, a FedRAMP Ready (High Impact Level) vulnerability and patch management platform that comprehensively meets Executive Orders and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) compliance and helps federal agencies improve their security posture.

Harnessed technology from our acquisition of Blue Hexagon and extended our cloud-scale deep learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover and identify relationships and patterns within our own highly integrated data lake that are invisible and undetectable in traditional signature-based solutions.

Introduced Qualys' First-Party Software Risk Management, to enable application security teams to detect, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities within company-developed software and embedded open-source components.

Business Developments

The inaugural Qualys Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report was launched to showcase the company's robust adherence to responsible business practices and sustainable operations.

The relationship between Qualys and Cowbell was expanded as Cowbell added Qualys' External Attack Surface Management (EASM) real-time intelligence feed to access clients' risk posture.

Expanded Qualys VMDR offering with new packages for small enterprises and small/medium businesses to offer simple, easy-to-deploy, all-inclusive security solutions to manage, remediate and protect against cyber threats and reduce risk.

Launched Qualys' inaugural 2023 TruRisk Research Report, offering a reliable resource for security practitioners seeking data-driven, real-world, and actionable perspectives on vulnerabilities and trends critical to organizations across all industries and sizes.

Mazars integrated Qualys' cybersecurity solutions into its Cybersecurity Managed Services offering to empower customers with unprecedented insights into their risk postures with integrated vulnerability detection, prioritization and remediation capabilities.

Demonstrated the company's cutting-edge innovation and industry leadership to over 1,000 participants during the Qualys Security Conferences held throughout the year in Orlando, Florida , London and Munich .

, and . Launched a virtual thought leadership Cyber Risk Series holding three events in 2023 with more than 3,500 attendees offering insightful content on PCI DSS and compliance, reducing risk and attack surface management.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 7, 2024, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2024. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the sections entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

First Quarter 2024 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the first quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $144.5 million to $146.5 million, representing 11% to 12% growth over the same quarter in 2023. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.84 to $0.92, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 22%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.35, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. First quarter 2024 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 37.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2024 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year of 2024 to be in the range of $600.0 million to $610.0 million, representing 8% to 10% growth over 2023. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.11 to $3.43. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 22%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $4.95 to $5.27. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. Full year 2024 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 37.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and non-recurring items). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the first quarter and full year 2024 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the first quarter and full year 2024. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Conference Call

Qualys will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 144,570

$ 130,849

$ 554,458

$ 489,723 Cost of revenues (1) 27,130

27,748

107,485

102,788 Gross profit 117,440

103,101

446,973

386,935 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 27,471

27,810

110,472

101,186 Sales and marketing (1) 31,941

28,302

111,691

97,221 General and administrative (1) 16,559

16,316

61,741

57,981 Total operating expenses 75,971

72,428

283,904

256,388 Income from operations 41,469

30,673

163,069

130,547 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 5,563

2,266

16,905

5,191 Other income (expense), net 560

1,458

(1,323)

(2,038) Total other income, net 6,123

3,724

15,582

3,153 Income before income taxes 47,592

34,397

178,651

133,700 Income tax provision 6,999

6,071

27,056

25,708 Net income $ 40,593

$ 28,326

$ 151,595

$ 107,992 Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.10

$ 0.75

$ 4.11

$ 2.81 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 0.74

$ 4.03

$ 2.74 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 36,845

37,781

36,879

38,453 Diluted 37,748

38,480

37,602

39,344 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 2,045

$ 1,567

$ 7,300

$ 5,305 Research and development 5,357

4,521

21,091

14,585 Sales and marketing 3,654

3,007

12,234

9,837 General and administrative 7,463

6,456

28,454

23,681 Total stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 18,519

$ 15,551

$ 69,079

$ 53,408

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,665

$ 173,719 Restricted cash 1,500

— Short-term marketable securities 221,893

147,608 Accounts receivable, net 146,226

121,795 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,714

30,216 Total current assets 599,998

473,338 Long-term marketable securities 56,644

59,206 Property and equipment, net 32,599

47,428 Operating leases - right of use asset 22,391

33,752 Deferred tax assets, net 62,761

45,412 Intangible assets, net 9,715

12,801 Goodwill 7,447

7,447 Noncurrent restricted cash 1,200

2,700 Other noncurrent assets 19,863

18,857 Total assets $ 812,618

$ 700,941 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 988

$ 2,808 Accrued liabilities 43,096

42,592 Deferred revenues, current 333,267

293,728 Operating lease liabilities, current 11,857

13,060 Total current liabilities 389,208

352,188 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 31,671

23,490 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,885

29,121 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,680

7,013 Total liabilities 444,444

411,812 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 597,921

512,486 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,704)

(1,947) Accumulated deficit (228,080)

(221,447) Total stockholders' equity 368,174

289,129 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 812,618

$ 700,941

















Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 151,595

$ 107,992 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 26,991

34,622 Provision for credit losses 547

590 Loss on disposal of property and equipment —

6 Loss on non-marketable securities 533

— Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 69,079

53,408 Amortization (accretion) of premiums (discount) on marketable securities, net (5,712)

833 Deferred income taxes (16,636)

(20,251) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (24,978)

(13,387) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,407)

3,878 Accounts payable (1,578)

2,107 Accrued liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities 451

3,867 Deferred revenues 47,720

25,189 Net cash provided by operating activities 244,605

198,854 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (306,812)

(178,788) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 242,432

347,837 Purchases of property and equipment (8,786)

(15,361) Purchases of intangible assets —

(8,620) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (73,166)

145,068 Cash flow from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (170,800)

(317,344) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 45,576

24,483 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (22,346)

(17,615) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan 6,077

4,445 Net cash used in financing activities (141,493)

(306,031) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,946

37,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 176,419

138,528 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 206,365

$ 176,419

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income $ 40,593

$ 28,326

$ 151,595

$ 107,992 Net income as a percentage of revenues 28 %

22 %

27 %

22 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5,080

7,688

23,904

28,936 Amortization of intangible assets 771

1,161

3,087

5,686 Income tax provision 6,999

6,071

27,056

25,708 Stock-based compensation 18,519

15,551

69,079

53,408 Total other income, net (6,123)

(3,724)

(15,582)

(3,153) Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,839

$ 55,073

$ 259,139

$ 218,577 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 46 %

42 %

47 %

45 %

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 27,130

$ 27,748

$ 107,485

$ 102,788 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,045)

(1,567)

(7,300)

(5,305) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (746)

(1,076)

(2,987)

(5,347) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 24,339

$ 25,105

$ 97,198

$ 92,136 GAAP Gross profit $ 117,440

$ 103,101

$ 446,973

$ 386,935 Plus: Stock-based compensation 2,045

1,567

7,300

5,305 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 746

1,076

2,987

5,347 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 120,231

$ 105,744

$ 457,260

$ 397,587 GAAP Research and development $ 27,471

$ 27,810

$ 110,472

$ 101,186 Less: Stock-based compensation (5,357)

(4,521)

(21,091)

(14,585) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(85)

(100)

(339) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 22,089

$ 23,204

$ 89,281

$ 86,262 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 31,941

$ 28,302

$ 111,691

$ 97,221 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,654)

(3,007)

(12,234)

(9,837) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 28,287

$ 25,295

$ 99,457

$ 87,384 GAAP General and administrative $ 16,559

$ 16,316

$ 61,741

$ 57,981 Less: Stock-based compensation (7,463)

(6,456)

(28,454)

(23,681) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 9,096

$ 9,860

$ 33,287

$ 34,300 GAAP Operating expenses $ 75,971

$ 72,428

$ 283,904

$ 256,388 Less: Stock-based compensation (16,474)

(13,984)

(61,779)

(48,103) Less: Stock-based compensation (16,474)

(13,984)

(61,779)

(48,103) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(85)

(100)

(339) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 59,472

$ 58,359

$ 222,025

$ 207,946 GAAP Income from operations $ 41,469

$ 30,673

$ 163,069

$ 130,547 Plus: Stock-based compensation 18,519

15,551

69,079

53,408 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 771

1,161

3,087

5,686 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 60,759

$ 47,385

$ 235,235

$ 189,641 GAAP Net income $ 40,593

$ 28,326

$ 151,595

$ 107,992 Plus: Stock-based compensation 18,519

15,551

69,079

53,408 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 771

1,161

3,087

5,686 Less: Tax adjustment (7,046)

(6,187)

(25,615)

(20,563) Non-GAAP Net income $ 52,837

$ 38,851

$ 198,146

$ 146,523 GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.10

$ 0.75

$ 4.11

$ 2.81 Diluted $ 1.08

$ 0.74

$ 4.03

$ 2.74 Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.43

$ 1.03

$ 5.37

$ 3.81 Diluted $ 1.40

$ 1.01

$ 5.27

$ 3.72 Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share:













Basic 36,845

37,781

36,879

38,453 Diluted 37,748

38,480

37,602

39,344

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 244,605

$ 198,854 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (8,786)

(15,361) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 235,819

$ 183,493

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

2023

2022 GAAP Revenue $ 144,570

$ 130,849 GAAP Revenue growth compared to same quarter of prior year 10 %

19 % Plus: Current deferred revenue at December 31 333,267

293,728 Less: Current deferred revenue at September 30 (307,179)

(278,947) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 170,658

$ 145,630 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 17 %

12 %

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.