Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 8% Year-Over-Year

GAAP EPS: $1.17; Non-GAAP EPS: $1.52

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $148.7 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") of $43.8 million, non-GAAP net income of $56.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $69.9 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.17, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.52.

"We delivered a strong quarter of rapid innovation on the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform, reflecting our ongoing commitment to extend our technology leadership and customer success," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Our comprehensive multi-sensor architecture and rapid innovation engine underscore our growing thought leadership and the value proposition we deliver to customers seeking to transform, consolidate, and fortify their security posture. We believe Qualys has created strong competitive differentiation and is strategically well positioned as the foundational risk management platform for the future with multiple avenues to drive sustainable long-term growth."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 8% to $148.7 million compared to $137.2 million for the same quarter in 2023.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to $122.3 million compared to $110.5 million for the same quarter in 2023. GAAP gross margin was 82% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 81% for the same quarter in 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to $124.9 million compared to $113.0 million for the same quarter in 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 84% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 82% for the same quarter in 2023.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 12% to $48.1 million compared to $42.8 million for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 32% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 31% for the same quarter in 2023. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 11% to $65.9 million compared to $59.6 million for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 44% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 43% for the same quarter in 2023.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 24% to $43.8 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $35.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 29% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 26% for the same quarter in 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $56.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $47.5 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 38% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 35% for the same quarter in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 6% to $69.9 million compared to $65.8 million for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 47% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 48% for the same quarter in 2023.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 3% to $49.8 million compared to $51.5 million for the same quarter in 2023. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 34% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 38% for the same quarter in 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Reinforced Qualys' commitment to the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) channel by launching a new global MSSP portal to streamline partner operations with a single-user interface that helps accelerate client acquisition and growth.

Delivered CyberSecurity Asset Management 3.0 with significant External Attack Surface Management (EASM) enhancements for an accurate, real-time view of asset inventory that reduces false positives.

Qualys' VMDR was named the best vulnerability management solution by the prestigious SC Awards Europe.

Expanded our focus on the government sector by accelerating support for federal zero-trust strategies through automated asset visibility and attack surface risk management aligning with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) guidelines. Additionally, Qualys hosted more than 200 attendees at its first Public Sector Cyber Risk Conference in Washington, D.C. , with notable speakers from the public sector.

, with notable speakers from the public sector. Introduced Qualys' Containerized Scanner Appliance (QCSA) providing agility, flexibility, scalability, isolation, and standardization of Docker containers, an invaluable tool for modern IT environments.

Expanded File Integrity Monitoring (FIM) to support network devices, providing customers with comprehensive tracking of file and folder changes, as well as critical file access. This includes real-time File Access Monitoring and Agentless FIM to help organizations achieve Payment Card Industry - Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 compliance.

Financial Performance Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 6, 2024, Qualys is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2024. The Company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the sections entitled "Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the third quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $149.8 million to $151.8 million, representing 5% to 7% growth over the same quarter in 2023. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.93, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 22%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.36, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. Third quarter 2024 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 37.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2024 Guidance: Management now expects revenues for the full year of 2024 to be in the range of $597.5 million to $601.5 million, representing 8% growth over 2023. This compares to the previous guidance range of $601.5 million to $608.5 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.85 to $4.01, up from the previous guidance range of $3.26 to $3.50. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 21%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $5.46 to $5.62, up from the previous guidance range of $5.06 to $5.30. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21%. Full year 2024 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 37.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Qualys has not reconciled non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to GAAP net income per diluted share guidance because Qualys does not provide guidance on the various reconciling cash and non-cash items between GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income (i.e., stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions and non-recurring items). The actual dollar amount of reconciling items in the third quarter and full year 2024 is likely to have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP net income per diluted share in the third quarter and full year 2024. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP net income per diluted share guidance to the GAAP net income per diluted share guidance is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Conference Call

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based Security, Compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, quotations of management and statements related to: the benefits of our existing, new and upcoming products, features, integrations, acquisitions, collaborations and joint solutions, and their impact upon our long-term growth; our ability to advance our value proposition and competitive differentiation in the market; our ability to address demand trends; our ability to maintain and strengthen our category leadership; our ability to solve modern security challenges at scale; our strategies and ability to achieve and maintain durable profitable growth; our guidance for revenues, GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS for the third quarter and full year 2024; and our expectations for the number of weighted average diluted shares outstanding and the GAAP and non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the third quarter and full year 2024. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; the ability of our platform and solutions to perform as intended; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our products or services; our ability to retain existing customers and generate new customers; the budgeting cycles and seasonal buying patterns of our customers; general market, political, economic and business conditions in the United States as well as globally; our ability to manage costs as we increase our customer base and the number of our platform solutions; the market for cloud solutions for IT security and compliance not increasing at the rate we expect; competition from other products and services; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; unexpected fluctuations in our effective income tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth and our ability to anticipate future market needs and opportunities; and any unanticipated accounting charges. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Qualys as of the date hereof, and Qualys disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Qualys provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation) and non-GAAP free cash flows (defined as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal).

In computing non-GAAP financial measures, Qualys excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets from acquisitions, non-recurring items and for non-GAAP net income, certain tax effects. Qualys believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help illustrate underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that are excluded in non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows.

Furthermore, Qualys uses some of these non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals for managing its business and evaluating its performance. Qualys believes that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flows provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing its recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in its industry.

Although Qualys does not focus on or use quarterly billings in managing or monitoring the performance of its business, Qualys provides calculated current billings (defined as total revenues recognized in a period plus the sequential change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period) for the convenience of investors and analysts in building their own financial models.

In order to provide a more complete picture of recurring core operating business results, the Company's non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share include adjustments for non-recurring income tax items and certain tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments to achieve the effective income tax rate on a non-GAAP basis. The Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate may differ from the GAAP effective income tax rate as a result of these income tax adjustments. The Company believes its estimated non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 21% in 2024 is a reasonable estimate under its current global operating structure and core business operations. The Company may adjust this rate during the year to take into account events or trends that it believes materially impact the estimated annual rate. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate could be subject to change for a number of reasons, including but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in geographic mix of revenues and expenses and other significant events.

The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating its business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 148,708

$ 137,209

$ 294,513

$ 267,892 Cost of revenues (1) 26,415

26,662

53,613

53,616 Gross profit 122,293

110,547

240,900

214,276 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 27,119

27,424

54,649

55,219 Sales and marketing (1) 32,146

26,241

61,554

51,869 General and administrative (1) 14,960

14,055

31,868

29,183 Total operating expenses 74,225

67,720

148,071

136,271 Income from operations 48,068

42,827

92,829

78,005 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 6,703

3,809

12,826

6,206 Other expense, net (587)

(959)

(1,986)

(1,175) Total other income, net 6,116

2,850

10,840

5,031 Income before income taxes 54,184

45,677

103,669

83,036 Income tax provision 10,412

10,295

20,166

18,549 Net income $ 43,772

$ 35,382

$ 83,503

$ 64,487 Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.19

$ 0.96

$ 2.26

$ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.17

$ 0.95

$ 2.22

$ 1.72 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 36,915

36,842

36,935

36,954 Diluted 37,464

37,435

37,594

37,551 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues $ 1,866

$ 1,717

$ 3,886

$ 3,309 Research and development 5,160

5,103

10,463

10,063 Sales and marketing 3,632

2,897

7,371

5,351 General and administrative 6,428

6,288

14,397

13,315 Total stock-based compensation, net of

amounts capitalized $ 17,086

$ 16,005

$ 36,117

$ 32,038

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 281,205

$ 203,665 Restricted cash —

1,500 Short-term marketable securities 112,004

221,893 Accounts receivable, net 109,584

146,226 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,266

26,714 Total current assets 534,059

599,998 Long-term marketable securities 162,058

56,644 Property and equipment, net 27,758

32,599 Operating leases - right of use asset 44,100

22,391 Deferred tax assets, net 70,433

62,761 Intangible assets, net 8,172

9,715 Goodwill 7,447

7,447 Noncurrent restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 21,373

19,863 Total assets $ 876,600

$ 812,618 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,277

$ 988 Accrued liabilities 36,095

43,096 Deferred revenues, current 324,334

333,267 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,123

11,857 Total current liabilities 371,829

389,208 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 28,812

31,671 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 40,437

16,885 Other noncurrent liabilities 7,727

6,680 Total liabilities 448,805

444,444 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 623,939

597,921 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (534)

(1,704) Accumulated deficit (195,647)

(228,080) Total stockholders' equity 427,795

368,174 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 876,600

$ 812,618

Qualys, Inc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 83,503

$ 64,487 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 10,019

14,446 Provision for credit losses 277

160 Loss on non-marketable securities —

533 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 36,117

32,038 Accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (3,520)

(1,412) Deferred income taxes (8,165)

(9,122) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 36,365

(3,277) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,489)

(7,450) Accounts payable 229

(813) Accrued liabilities and other noncurrent liabilities (3,215)

8,736 Deferred revenues (11,792)

20,002 Net cash provided by operating activities 135,329

118,328 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (191,812)

(159,392) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 198,250

167,120 Purchases of property and equipment (3,077)

(5,455) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,361

2,273 Cash flow from financing activities:





Repurchase of common stock (53,017)

(108,817) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,970

7,148 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (17,711)

(9,494) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through employee stock purchase plan 3,608

2,988 Payment of acquisition-related holdback (1,500)

— Net cash used in financing activities (62,650)

(108,175) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76,040

12,426 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 206,365

176,419 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 282,405

$ 188,845

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES ADJUSTED EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 43,772

$ 35,382

$ 83,503

$ 64,487 Net income as a percentage of revenues 29 %

26 %

28 %

24 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 4,009

6,230

8,476

12,902 Amortization of intangible assets 771

772

1,543

1,544 Income tax provision 10,412

10,295

20,166

18,549 Stock-based compensation 17,086

16,005

36,117

32,038 Total other income, net (6,116)

(2,850)

(10,840)

(5,031) Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,934

$ 65,834

$ 138,965

$ 124,489 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 47 %

48 %

47 %

46 %

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 26,415

$ 26,662

$ 53,613

$ 53,616 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,866)

(1,717)

(3,886)

(3,309) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (746)

(747)

(1,493)

(1,494) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 23,803

$ 24,198

$ 48,234

$ 48,813 GAAP Gross profit $ 122,293

$ 110,547

$ 240,900

$ 214,276 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,866

1,717

3,886

3,309 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 746

747

1,493

1,494 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 124,905

$ 113,011

$ 246,279

$ 219,079 GAAP Research and development $ 27,119

$ 27,424

$ 54,649

$ 55,219 Less: Stock-based compensation (5,160)

(5,103)

(10,463)

(10,063) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(50)

(50) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 21,934

$ 22,296

$ 44,136

$ 45,106 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 32,146

$ 26,241

$ 61,554

$ 51,869 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,632)

(2,897)

(7,371)

(5,351) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 28,514

$ 23,344

$ 54,183

$ 46,518 GAAP General and administrative $ 14,960

$ 14,055

$ 31,868

$ 29,183 Less: Stock-based compensation (6,428)

(6,288)

(14,397)

(13,315) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 8,532

$ 7,767

$ 17,471

$ 15,868 GAAP Operating expenses $ 74,225

$ 67,720

$ 148,071

$ 136,271 Less: Stock-based compensation (15,220)

(14,288)

(32,231)

(28,729) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(50)

(50) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 58,980

$ 53,407

$ 115,790

$ 107,492 GAAP Income from operations $ 48,068

$ 42,827

$ 92,829

$ 78,005 Plus: Stock-based compensation 17,086

16,005

36,117

32,038 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 771

772

1,543

1,544 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 65,925

$ 59,604

$ 130,489

$ 111,587 GAAP Net income $ 43,772

$ 35,382

$ 83,503

$ 64,487 Plus: Stock-based compensation 17,086

16,005

36,117

32,038 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 771

772

1,543

1,544 Less: Tax adjustment (4,717)

(4,704)

(9,513)

(9,440) Non-GAAP Net income $ 56,912

$ 47,455

$ 111,650

$ 88,629 GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.19

$ 0.96

$ 2.26

$ 1.75 Diluted $ 1.17

$ 0.95

$ 2.22

$ 1.72 Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 1.54

$ 1.29

$ 3.02

$ 2.40 Diluted $ 1.52

$ 1.27

$ 2.97

$ 2.36 Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 36,915

36,842

36,935

36,954 Diluted 37,464

37,435

37,594

37,551

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 135,329

$ 118,328 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal (3,077)

(5,455) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 132,252

$ 112,873

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023 GAAP Revenue $ 148,708

$ 137,209 GAAP Revenue growth compared to same quarter of prior year 8 %

14 % Plus: Current deferred revenue at June 30 324,334

302,446 Less: Current deferred revenue at March 31 (332,128)

(296,516) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 140,914

$ 143,139 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year (2 %)

11 %

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.