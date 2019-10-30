Qualys Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $82.7 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") of $19.2 million, non-GAAP net income of $27.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.47, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.66.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter with robust growth in Qualys Cloud Agent subscriptions and multi-product adoption. We now have nearly 800 customers using our free groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory solution, which provides customers real-time visibility of their devices across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, containers and mobile environments in a single-pane-of-glass view. This is very strategic as visibility in the new hybrid computing environment is the cornerstone of security," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys.

"As we continue to lay the foundation for our future growth, I am delighted to announce the promotion of three Qualys executives, Sumedh Thakar to President and Chief Product Officer, Laurie MacCarthy to EVP, Worldwide Field Operations and Dilip Bachwani to SVP, Cloud Platform, Ops and Dev Ops as well as a new addition to the team with Mustafa Mahudhawala joining us as our VP of Global Customer Service. Finally, I am pleased to announce our Board has authorized an additional 2-year $100 million open market share repurchase program, which reflects our commitment to minimize dilution and belief in our cloud model to continue growing shareholder value," continued Courtot.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 15% to $82.7 million compared to $71.7 million for the same quarter in 2018.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 19% to $65.6 million compared to $55.1 million for the same quarter in 2018. GAAP gross margin percentage was 79% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 77% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 19% to $67.6 million compared to $56.6 million for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 82% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 79% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 24% to $22.5 million compared to $18.1 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 27% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 25% for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 28% to $33.1 million compared to $25.8 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 40% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 36% for the same quarter in 2018.

Net Income: GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $23.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $27.2 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 23% to $39.2 million compared to $31.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA was 47% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 45% for the same quarter in 2018.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2019 increased by 45% to $45.7 million compared to $31.6 million for the same quarter in 2018. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 55% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 44% for the same quarter in 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Select New Customers:

Bupa Arabia, Carpenter Technology, City and County of Denver, DGS Denmark, Epson America, Inc., London Stock Exchange, Magna International, Marvel Entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line Corporation Ltd, Oyo Rooms, Sogei S.p.A, Texas Instruments Inc., and The Endurance Group, Inc.

Business Highlights:

Launched the Qualys Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app as a free service for the IT and security communities at Black Hat, Las Vegas .

. Introduced the Qualys Indication of Compromise (IOC) 2.0 app, which leverages the Qualys Cloud Agent to provide enhanced attack detection, investigation and response for security analysts, incident responders, and managed security service providers.

Awarded four patents for the Qualys Cloud Agent, which perform full security and compliance assessments of endpoints and cumulatively include over 100 claims of varying scope.

Expanded the Qualys Global Cloud Platform to the Canadian market, bringing the total number of global operations sites to eight locations on three continents.

Partnered with Proficio, a global managed security service provider, who integrated the Qualys suite of cloud-based solutions into its managed detection and response capabilities.

Financial Performance Outlook

Fourth Quarter 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 to be in the range of $84.3 million to $84.9 million, representing 14% growth over the same quarter in 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.31, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 24%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.57 to $0.59, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Fourth quarter 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 40.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.

Full Year 2019 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $321.2 million to $321.8 million, representing 15% growth over 2018. GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $1.47 to $1.49, up from the previous guidance range of $1.24 to $1.28. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 18%, down from the previous assumption of 19%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is now expected to be in the range of $2.28 to $2.30, up from the previous guidance range of $2.03 to $2.07. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 22%. Full year 2019 earnings per share estimates are based on approximately 41.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $82,671

$71,658

$236,943

$204,689 Cost of revenues(1) 17,108

16,511

52,354

48,660 Gross profit 65,563

55,147

184,589

156,029 Operating expenses:













Research and development (1) 16,899

12,501

50,431

38,182 Sales and marketing(1) 17,009

15,489

51,489

50,698 General and administrative(1) 9,106

9,040

29,961

29,731 Total operating expenses 43,014

37,030

131,881

118,611 Income from operations 22,549

18,117

52,708

37,418 Other income (expense), net:













Interest expense (28)

(35)

(98)

(112) Interest income 2,142

1,651

6,391

4,193 Other income (expense), net (328)

(500)

(320)

(836) Total other income (expense), net 1,786

1,116

5,973

3,245 Income before income taxes 24,335

19,233

58,681

40,663 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,161

(4,236)

10,009

(2,241) Net income $19,174

$23,469

$ 48,672

$ 42,904 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.60

$ 1.24

$ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.47

$ 0.56

$ 1.17

$ 1.02 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:













Basic 39,014

39,170

39,099

38,907 Diluted 41,162

42,197

41,447

42,113































(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





























Cost of revenues $ 577

$ 625

$ 1,674

$ 1,888 Research and development 2,831

1,937

7,875

5,754 Sales and marketing 1,458

1,163

3,589

3,669 General and administrative 3,517

3,033

12,025

11,361 Total stock-based compensation $ 8,383

$ 6,758

$ 25,163

$ 22,672

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,615

$ 41,026 Short-term marketable securities 222,421

248,140 Accounts receivable, net 61,314

75,825 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,459

13,974 Total current assets 379,809

378,965 Long-term marketable securities 100,951

76,710 Property and equipment, net 58,705

61,442 Operating leases - right of use asset 27,043

- Deferred tax assets, net 18,302

26,387 Intangible assets, net 18,316

21,976 Goodwill 7,447

7,225 Restricted cash 1,200

1,200 Other noncurrent assets 14,151

11,775 Total assets $ 625,924

$ 585,680 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 909

$ 5,588 Accrued liabilities 25,595

26,695 Deferred revenues, current 180,304

164,624 Operating lease liability, current 6,937

- Total current liabilities 213,745

196,907 Deferred revenues, noncurrent 20,156

20,423 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 30,696

- Other noncurrent liabilities 304

10,361 Total liabilities 264,901

227,691 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 39

39 Additional paid-in capital 345,378

330,572 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,271

(586) Retained earnings 13,335

27,964 Total stockholders' equity 361,023

357,989 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 625,924

$ 585,680

Qualys, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 48,672

$ 42,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operative activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 23,486

21,224 Bad debt expense 156

- Loss on disposal of property and equipment 196

31 Stock-based compensation 25,163

22,672 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities (1,402)

(586) Deferred income taxes 7,296

(4,024) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 14,355

5,800 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,485)

(5,733) Accounts payable (1,336)

182 Accrued liabilities 1,275

5,803 Deferred revenues 15,413

12,351 Other noncurrent liabilities 160

(1,804) Net cash provided by operating activities 126,949

98,820 Cash flow from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (259,286)

(242,056) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 263,874

218,865 Purchases of property and equipment (19,473)

(19,496) Business combinations (1,850)

(3,359) Purchase of privately-held investment (625)

(2,500) Net cash used in investing activities (17,360)

(48,546) Cash flow from financing activities:





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 11,014

20,896 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,864)

(12,010) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (1,273)

(1,203) Repurchase of common stock (73,877)

(46,542) Net cash used in financing activities (75,000)

(38,859)







Effects of exchange rate changes on cash -

(42) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,589

11,373 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 42,226

87,791 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 76,815

$ 99,164

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 19,174

$23,469

$ 48,672

$42,904 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,157

6,110

18,926

18,862 Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

4,560

2,361 Interest expense 28

35

98

112 Provision for income taxes 5,161

(4,236)

10,009

(2,241) EBITDA 32,040

26,242

82,265

61,998 Stock-based compensation 8,383

6,758

25,163

22,672 Interest income and Other income (expense), net (1,814)

(1,151)

(6,071)

(3,357) Acquisition-related expenses (1) (2) (3) (4) 601

38

1,854

1,926 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,210

$31,887

$103,211

$83,239

















(1)For three months ended September 30, 2019, includes $0.1 million and $0.5 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2)For nine months ended September 30, 2019, includes $0.6 million, $2.6 million and $0.1 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, offset by $1.4 million of reversals of previous obligations. (3)For three months ended September 30, 2018, includes $0.04 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017. (4)For nine months ended September 30, 2018, includes $1.9 million of compensation related to acquisitions in 2017.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP Cost of revenues $ 17,108

$16,511

$ 52,354

$ 48,660 Less: Stock-based compensation (577)

(625)

(1,674)

(1,888) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) -

-

(3)

- Less: Amortization of intangible assets (1,495)

(839)

(4,485)

(2,286) Non-GAAP Cost of revenues $ 15,036

$15,047

$ 46,192

$ 44,486















GAAP Gross profit $ 65,563

$55,147

$184,589

$156,029 Plus: Stock-based compensation 577

625

1,674

1,888 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) -

-

3

- Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,495

839

4,485

2,286 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,635

$56,611

$190,751

$160,203















GAAP Research and development $ 16,899

$12,501

$ 50,431

$ 38,182 Less: Stock-based compensation (2,831)

(1,937)

(7,875)

(5,754) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (601)

(38)

(1,847)

(124) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(75)

(75) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 13,442

$10,501

$ 40,634

$ 32,229















GAAP Sales and marketing $ 17,009

$15,489

$ 51,489

$ 50,698 Less: Stock-based compensation (1,458)

(1,163)

(3,589)

(3,669) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) -

-

(4)

(1,802) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 15,551

$14,326

$ 47,896

$ 45,227















GAAP General and administrative $ 9,106

$ 9,040

$ 29,961

$ 29,731 Less: Stock-based compensation (3,517)

(3,033)

(12,025)

(11,361) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 5,589

$ 6,007

$ 17,936

$ 18,370















GAAP Operating expenses $ 43,014

$37,030

$131,881

$118,611 Less: Stock-based compensation (7,806)

(6,133)

(23,489)

(20,784) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1) (601)

(38)

(1,851)

(1,926) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (25)

(25)

(75)

(75) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 34,582

$30,834

$106,466

$ 95,826















GAAP Income from operations $ 22,549

$18,117

$ 52,708

$ 37,418 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,383

6,758

25,163

22,672 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 601

38

1,854

1,926 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

4,560

2,361 Non-GAAP Income from operations $ 33,053

$25,777

$ 84,285

$ 64,377















GAAP Net income $ 19,174

$23,469

$ 48,672

$ 42,904 Plus: Stock-based compensation 8,383

6,758

25,163

22,672 Plus: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 601

38

1,854

1,926 Plus: Amortization of intangible assets 1,520

864

4,560

2,361 Less: Tax adjustment (2,512)

(10,417)

(9,861)

(17,778) Non-GAAP Net income $ 27,166

$20,712

$ 70,388

$ 52,085















Non-GAAP Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.53

$ 1.80

$ 1.34 Diluted $ 0.66

$ 0.49

$ 1.70

$ 1.24 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic 39,014

39,170

39,099

38,907 Diluted 41,162

42,197

41,447

42,113

(1)Relates to compensation expense from the acquisition of Adya, Layered Insight, 1Mobility and NetWatcher.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES FREE CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities (1) $ 126,949

$ 98,820 Less:





Purchases of property and equipment (19,473)

(19,496) Principal payments under capital lease obligations (1,273)

(1,203) Non-GAAP Free cash flows $ 106,203

$ 78,121

(1)Includes $2.2 million and $2.0 million of acquisition related expenses paid during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Qualys, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands)









Three Months Ended September

30,

2019

2018 GAAP Revenue $ 82,671

$ 71,658 Plus: Current deferred revenue at September 30 180,304

155,115 Less: Current deferred revenue at June 30 (176,609)

(151,419) Non-GAAP Calculated current billings $ 86,366

$ 75,354 Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year 15%

13%

