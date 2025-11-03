Qualys Appoints Bradford L. Brooks to its Board of Directors

Former Censys and OneLogin CEO brings deep operating and governance expertise

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Bradford L. Brooks has joined its Board of Directors. Brad, an experienced leader with a background in cybersecurity and SaaS organizations, will be on the Board's nominating and governance committee.

"Brad's ability to drive results—while elevating both teams and culture—sets him apart. His experience scaling global SaaS and cybersecurity companies, along with his governance insight, will further sharpen our board's oversight and support our growth agenda," said Jeff Hank, Chairman of the Qualys Board. "We're excited to welcome him to Qualys Board."

"Cybersecurity is at an inflection point where AI, simplicity, and measurable effectiveness are converging," said Brad Brooks. "I'm excited to join the Qualys Board at this pivotal time, as Qualys continues to define the standard for cybersecurity excellence with its unique Enterprise TruRisk Platform."

"With extensive operational expertise and a strong record of driving execution at Censys, OneLogin, and DocuSign, Brad brings valuable experience that complements the breadth of our Board," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to advance our platform innovation and help customers achieve measurable cybersecurity risk reduction."

Brad is a technology executive with over 30 years of leadership in global technology and cybersecurity. He was most recently CEO of Censys and previously served as president and CEO of OneLogin. His background includes senior roles at DocuSign, Juniper Networks, and Microsoft. An expert in SaaS, AI, and enterprise software, he has served on the boards of ARC Document Solutions and WeTransfer. Brad holds a B.S. in economics from California State University, Chico, and a Master of international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR®, Qualys TruRisk and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

