Qualys Awarded Four Patents for the Qualys Cloud Agent

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued it four patents covering a variety of cloud agent functions.

The four issued patents, along with one pending continuation application, represent a patent family titled, "System and Method for Performing Remote Security Assessment of Firewalled Computer," and claim priority back to a U.S. provisional application filed on August 15, 2008. Because of its very early priority date, this patent family has been cited on numerous occasions as prior art to the patenting efforts of other companies in the industry.

These four patents, namely U.S. Patent Nos. 8,281,396, 8,925,093, 9,432,392, and 10,015,187, cumulatively include over 100 claims of varying scope. The patents cover agents, including low-footprint hosted agents or host-less agents, which perform full security and compliance assessments of endpoints. The Qualys agents update endpoint assessments as changes occur and enable a cloud user to access the current posture of endpoints, even if the endpoints are offline or unreachable.

"In 2008, we were one of the first companies to file a cloud agent patent application, and we are honored that our decade of technology advancements is being recognized by the U.S. Patent Office," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO at Qualys.

Pending U.S. Continuation Patent Application No. 16/024,726, also with a priority date of August 15, 2008, gives Qualys the flexibility to obtain a further stream of patents that track advancements in the cloud agent space. Other Qualys intellectual property assets include those focused on compliance assessment, asset identification and tagging, vulnerability state change, log-based detection, endpoint monitoring, and various features of the Qualys Cloud Agent.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Tami Casey

Qualys

(650) 801-6196

tcasey@qualys.com

Mariah Gauthier

Highwire PR

(415) 963-4174

qualys@highwirepr.com

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualys.com

