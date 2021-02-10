Qualys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Philippe Courtot to Take a Medical Leave of Absence

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced Philippe Courtot, chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO), is taking a leave of absence due to health issues unrelated to COVID-19. Qualys' Board of Directors appointed Sumedh Thakar, president and chief product officer, as interim CEO and principal executive officer on February 7, 2021. The Board also appointed Thakar to serve on the Board as a Class III director until Qualys' 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Sandra E. Bergeron, Qualys' Lead Independent Director, stated, "On behalf of Qualys' Board and all of our employees, we wish Philippe a speedy recovery. As a part of our ongoing succession planning, the Board previously identified Sumedh as the right person to assume interim leadership of the company in an event such as this. During Philippe's leave of absence, Sumedh has the full support of the Board. With nearly 20 years at Qualys, he brings in-depth experience and has led the transformation of the Qualys Platform and product strategy. We know he has the same customer-oriented mindset that Philippe champions, and that under his guidance, Qualys will continue to provide best-in-class security and compliance solutions."

"My thoughts are with Philippe and his family," said Thakar. "In his absence, I am honored to serve as Qualys' interim CEO. I look forward to working closely with the Board, as well as our talented employee team to continue building on our strong business momentum and drive the company vision forward."

