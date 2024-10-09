Qualys Debuts Industry's First Risk Operations Center (ROC) in the Cloud

Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management redefines cyber risk operations by unifying diverse security solutions for prioritization and actionable remediation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of the industry's first Risk Operations Center (ROC) with Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) at the Qualys Security Conference. The solution enables CISOs and business leaders to manage cybersecurity risks in real time, transforming fragmented, siloed data into actionable insights that align cyber risk operations with business priorities. The application consolidates both Qualys and non-Qualys security risk data, including from technology alliances like Forescout, Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI, Microsoft, Oracle, and Wiz across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

Organizations are facing an ever-growing volume of risk findings spread across multiple, disconnected top 10 dashboards. This fragmented view results in conflicting analyses, duplicate work, missed threats, and strategies that fail to fully protect the organization. As a result, companies struggle to get a clear understanding of their true, overall risk, hindering their ability to make informed remediation decisions.

To overcome these challenges, businesses need an integrated approach that combines heterogeneous risk factors from various asset management tools and disparate cybersecurity solutions into a single platform with remediation and mitigation capabilities to reduce risk quickly. That is why Qualys is launching the world's first ROC with Enterprise TruRisk Management designed to unify asset inventory and risk factors, apply threat intelligence, business context, risk prioritization, and orchestrate remediation, compliance and reporting through a single interface.

"With IT environments growing more complex and potential risk exposures more numerous, organizations need a holistic and proactive cybersecurity management platform that brings all cyber-risk exposures to one place, unifies scoring and simplifies prioritization and reporting," said Michelle Abraham, research director at IDC. "Qualys' approach with the Risk Operations Center delivers this ideal in a cohesive way. With the ability to analyze all risk factors at a glance – such as exploitability, unique organizational context, threat intelligence, and financial impact – Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management empowers CISOs and business leaders to create actionable, enterprise-wide strategies to reduce risk to levels that align with the business's objectives."

Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management enables enterprises to operationalize their ROC –

Ingesting Qualys and Non-Qualys Data for an Accurate Measure of Business Risk: Enterprises are able to measure their TruRisk score, by aggregating and unifying dispersed risk factors – such as vulnerabilities, security postures, asset exposures, and identities – generated by their security toolset across the full stack of cloud, on-premises, or third-party applications. This data is correlated with over 25 threat intel sources and business context to precisely highlight key risk exposure indicators, enabling proactive risk management for business entities, processes or applications.

Enterprises are able to measure their TruRisk score, by aggregating and unifying dispersed risk factors – such as vulnerabilities, security postures, asset exposures, and identities – generated by their security toolset across the full stack of cloud, on-premises, or third-party applications. This data is correlated with over 25 threat intel sources and business context to precisely highlight key risk exposure indicators, enabling proactive risk management for business entities, processes or applications. Aligning Risk to Business Value to Communicate Financial Impact of Cyber Risk: CISOs are expected to communicate the return on investment (ROI) and outcomes of existing and future cybersecurity investments in terms of reduction of business risk. By aligning business value and potential losses from cyber risks, ETM enables cyber risk quantification (CRQ) for CISOs and risk teams to communicate the business impact of TruRisk for critical applications, entities and processes, shifting the focus from technical issues to understanding the financial impact of security threats. ETM also allows teams to recognize the contribution of risk factors produced by individual cybersecurity tools, toward overall enterprise-wide TruRisk scores impacting the business, to justify cybersecurity tool investment and better prioritization.

CISOs are expected to communicate the return on investment (ROI) and outcomes of existing and future cybersecurity investments in terms of reduction of business risk. By aligning business value and potential losses from cyber risks, ETM enables cyber risk quantification (CRQ) for CISOs and risk teams to communicate the business impact of TruRisk for critical applications, entities and processes, shifting the focus from technical issues to understanding the financial impact of security threats. ETM also allows teams to recognize the contribution of risk factors produced by individual cybersecurity tools, toward overall enterprise-wide TruRisk scores impacting the business, to justify cybersecurity tool investment and better prioritization. Automated Remediation Workflows to Reduce Cyber Risk: Security and Risk Operations teams can leverage personalized risk reduction plans with Qualys TruRisk Eliminate to intelligently patch or mitigate the prioritized exposure indicators, such as vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, asset and software risks, by balancing risk reduction with business continuity. ETM also supports rule-based integrations with ITSM tools, such as ServiceNow and JIRA, to automatically assign prioritized tickets of unified exposures to the right remediation teams and orchestrate active remediation through integrated zero-trust, firewalled solutions to rapidly reduce risk, which helps reduce time to communicate and mean time to remediation.

"Organizations need an accurate diagnosis of their risk, including both IT and security data, in a unified view," said Scott Woodgate, general manager, Microsoft Security. "Qualys Enterprise TruRisk now integrates with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint vulnerability and device data to make this possible."

"On its 25th anniversary, Qualys continues its never-ending innovation journey by again disrupting the cybersecurity market with the introduction of the Risk Operations Center (ROC)," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "The ROC delivered by Qualys ETM transforms proactive cybersecurity, empowering organizations to operationalize their risk management process in a single platform, and revolutionizing the way customers measure, communicate and eliminate risk, irrespective of which cyber tools they employ."

Availability

Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management is immediately available. To start your ROC journey, sign up for a free trial, read the blogs, "The Future of Cybersecurity Risk Management: Risk Operations Center (ROC) delivered by Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM)" and "Qualys Launches Enterprise TruRisk Management: The Industry's First Cloud-Based Risk Operations Center" or attend the webinar.

