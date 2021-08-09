Qualys Enters into an Agreement to Acquire TotalCloud

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management and no-code automation platform.

Upon closing, this acquisition will further strengthen Qualys' Cloud Security solution allowing customers to build user-defined workflows for custom policies and execute them on-demand for simplified security and compliance. To implement a workflow in a multi-cloud environment, users simply drag and drop componentized blocks to build any flow of actions to achieve a particular output, such as a compliance check or remediation.

"With the accelerating adoption of cloud technologies, organizations are looking for ways to simplify cloud security visibility and remediation with easy to automate workflows," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "The acquisition of TotalCloud will allow Qualys to bring visual cloud remediation workflow technology to the Qualys Cloud Platform, underscoring our continued innovation in Cloud Security."

Due to the vast number and varied behavior of the APIs involved in multi-cloud environments, it is hard for customers to build automation to control security, utilization, inventory, and remediation. The TotalCloud technology will allow Qualys customers to build cloud workflows that easily:

Automate day-to-day tasks from simple asset tagging to complex scenarios involving multiple cloud services and actions such as generating an alert when a virtual machine instance has a public IP address, excessive permissions and exploitable vulnerabilities.

Integrate existing tools such as ServiceNow, Jira and Splunk into cloud workflows to automate alerting, change management, asset tagging, analytics and more.

Trigger actions across various Qualys apps, such as automatically starting a vulnerability scan when a new virtual machine instance is detected.

"We are excited to welcome TotalCloud employees, including its founder Pradeep Kumar, to the Qualys family," continued Thakar.

