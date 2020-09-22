Qualys Groundbreaking Multi-Vector Approach to EDR Now Shipping

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Qualys Multi-Vector EDR. Taking a new multi-vector approach to Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Qualys now brings the unifying power of its highly scalable cloud platform to EDR.

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR correlates multiple security vectors for unified endpoint security management – all in a single cloud-based app

"Qualys Multi-Vector EDR provides our Infosec team with actionable visibility into our endpoints in terms of detecting malicious hashes provided by intelligent agencies as well as detecting potential malicious attacks through authorized processes, to keep our company assets secure. Bringing together asset management, vulnerability risk management and EDR through a single agent on a single console is very powerful and will help us reduce risk and secure our environment," said Valentin Pashkov, head of IT Security at IKANO Bank.

"Qualys is entering the EDR space with an attractive offering — one particularly for companies that place a high priority on vulnerability management. This is therefore an opportunity for the vendor to expand its footprint within its installed base. Unfortunately, not all organizations have such a focus. Nevertheless, weaving in threat intelligence enables Qualys to combine in-house context and vulnerability management-driven prioritization with external context (i.e., the global threat landscape), representing an opportunity to achieve something greater than the majority of the market to date," said Mark Child, research manager, European Security, IDC.

"We are pleased to partner with Qualys to deliver VMDR and Multi-Vector EDR solutions via our global distributed network of Infosys Cyber Defense Centers," said Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer & head, Cyber Security Practice, Infosys. "The highly scalable Qualys Cloud Platform, with its lightweight agent, sensors and its forthcoming incidence response capabilities, provides us with intelligent analytics that we need to effectively protect our clients. This functionality strengthens our Cyber Next Platform powered services to provide deep visibility and actionable insights, thereby assuring digital trust."

"We are proud to deliver Multi-Vector EDR to customers and extend into the detection and response market," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Multi-Vector EDR is a truly groundbreaking offer that brings context and correlates billions of global events with threat intelligence, analytics and machine learning results to stops sophisticated multi-vector attacks. The combination of Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR®) and Multi-Vector EDR allows us to provide a single end-to-end workflow that helps companies greatly reduce the time to respond and allows for the consolidation of their security stack."

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR

Leveraging the Qualys Cloud Platform and the Cloud Agent to link vulnerability and visibility to EDR uniquely delivers a holistic approach that provides context beyond the endpoints to reduce false positives and streamline threat hunting. Qualys Multi-Vector EDR allows:

Instant, real-time discovery of endpoints and their risk profile for continuous EDR monitoring across the enterprise.

Prioritization of suspicious activities correlated with external threat intelligence and the context of other security vectors such as exploitable vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and unapproved applications.

Multi-tiered response capabilities to mitigate immediate risk and orchestration to natively patch and remediate endpoints to reduce the attack surface.

Security professionals can learn more about Multi-Vector EDR and register for a trial at http://qualys.com/try-edr. Support for Linux will be available in November.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

