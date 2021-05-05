Qualys Names Allan Peters Chief Revenue Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Allan Peters as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Allan will be responsible for all aspects of revenue performance with a focus on delivering sustainable customer value and business outcomes, the leadership of the worldwide sales and partner organization, and continuing Qualys' growth momentum.

Allan Peters, Chief Revenue Officer, Qualys

"With a track record of strong global leadership and a wealth of experience delivering comprehensive go-to-market strategies across functional teams, Allan will provide the focused sales leadership we need to drive growth," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO at Qualys. "Allan's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to scale our global business and move the market from one-off cybersecurity point solutions toward an integrated cloud platform approach that addresses broader areas of security and compliance to help our customers consolidate their security portfolio."

Allan brings a deep understanding of the cybersecurity and enterprise market along with a consistent track record of success, having spent more than 20 years in executive sales positions across a range of technology and cybersecurity companies. He joins Qualys on May 10 from Trustwave, a leader in cybersecurity threat detection and response, where he served as CRO. Previously, Allan held executive sales leadership positions in public and private growth companies BigFix, Conga, SecurityFocus, CA, IBM and Symantec. He received a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kansas.

"There is no company better positioned than Qualys to help organizations overcome the security and compliance challenges brought on by the ever-increasing global threat landscape. Qualys' cloud-based solutions provide visibility across the hybrid-IT environment for a single real-time view from preventative risk mitigation to threat detection to response, enabling organizations to speed up their time to remediation," said Allan. "I'm excited to be part of the innovative Qualys team and look forward to scaling our sales and partner capabilities to further accelerate Qualys' global expansion."

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.



Media Contact:

Tami Casey, Qualys

(650) 801-6196

[email protected]

SOURCE Qualys, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qualys.com

